Audio: Missouri’s longest standing police chief speaks against Second Amendment Preservation Act
Missouri is making national news once again, this time regarding a controversial gun law. You may remember back in June...www.kttn.com
of course he is against it he wants to be the only one with a weapon to defend himself,,the system already punishes people for life when they make a mistake in America
