Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River near Mt Vernon crested near minor flood stage and will recede this afternoon. The river will then rise again Monday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Saturday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 25 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon then rise above flood stage again Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.7 feet on 12/04/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO