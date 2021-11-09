Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as 200 feet in many locations. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.
