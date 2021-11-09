CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ashtabula Inland county. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces. The wet snow may weigh down tree branches and damage some vegetation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
KENT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dodge, Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Dodge; Dooly; Glascock; Hancock; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Monroe; Muscogee; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Talbot; Taylor; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:54:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .Rivers have crested and are falling this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM PST Saturday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 01/18/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion; Marlboro FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight allowing for the formation of frost. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence and Marion Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson and Bladen Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Oliver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST/8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Mercer, Morton, Oliver and Dunn Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST/8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Lyman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * WHERE...Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Duplin and Lenoir Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coastal Colleton Counties#Charleston Harbor Sc Mllw
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Todd WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:24:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .Heavy rain is over allowing the Snoqualmie River to fall. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Carnation. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding from Fall City downstream through Carnation and Duvall inundating much of the farm land and numerous roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 56.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Saturday was 57.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening to 50.3 feet and then begin rising late tonight. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon or evening. - Flood stage is 54.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 57.9 feet on 02/15/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River near Mt Vernon crested near minor flood stage and will recede this afternoon. The river will then rise again Monday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Saturday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 25 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon then rise above flood stage again Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.7 feet on 12/04/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foster, La Moure, Mountrail, Stutsman, Ward, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Foster; La Moure; Mountrail; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, south central, and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be reduced due to the strong winds and scattered afternoon snow showers.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 06:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Thurston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .The Chehalis River will crest in minor flood stage this afternoon and will slowly recede tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River Above Grand Mound. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 141.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Thurston County will flood several roads in Independence Valley including James Road, Independence Road, and Moon road. Flood waters will also cover nearby farm lands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 141.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM PST Saturday was 141.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 138.5 feet late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 141.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bladen, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bladen; Robeson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight allowing for the formation of frost. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence and Marion Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson and Bladen Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Candler, Screven, Jenkins, Tattnall, Evans and Bulloch Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allendale FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Candler, Screven, Jenkins, Tattnall, Evans and Bulloch Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, locally as high as 4 inches. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix moves in late this evening and then transitions over to moderate snow overnight into Sunday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Griggs, Barnes, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...5 PM CST to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds should increase after snow has ended, however patchy blowing snow can`t be ruled out which could locally reduce visibilities.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as 200 feet in many locations. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

Community Policy