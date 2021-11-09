CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with vehicular homicide after one killed in crash on I-240

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis police say he crashed into a disabled car on the interstate, killing another man.

On April 25, police responded to a fatal crash at I-240 and Getwell Road.

A man identified as Martavious Washington, 24, was driving a white 2016 Ford Mustang eastbound on the interstate near the exit, police said.

Washington collided with another car, a 2013 Nissan Altima, that was sitting on interstate after a previous crash.

Police learned Washington had been driving 105.5 mph just seconds before the crash, and 86.3 mph when he hit the victim’s car, according to an affidavit.

The posted speed limit on I-240/Getwell is 55 mph.

A witness, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, said her boyfriend, the driver, were involved in a previous crash that disabled their car.

She said a moment later she saw a white vehicle driving recklessly down I-240, colliding head-on with their car.

Her boyfriend was ejected from the car and died on impact, the affidavit said.

Washington is charged with Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving and Exercise Due Care.

