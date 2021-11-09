CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

SUNY Poly Continues Remote Learning Today Because of COVID

By Kristine Bellino
 4 days ago
Classes for SUNY Poly in Utica will continue to be remote today. The school says that students and staff who are regularly tested for COVID must do so by later today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Staff who can work remotely - and are authorized to - are encouraged to do...

WIBX 950

Ten Sites in New York Open for Children’s COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination sites are now open statewide for children ages 5 through 11. There are now ten sites offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children. This vaccine is endorsed by the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force in keeping with the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of this posting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one recommended for children in this age group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Help Keep Children And Adults Warm This Winter

Assemblywoman Marianna Buttenschon, the Utica Comets and Utica City FC are kicking off their 2nd annual Winter Accessories Drive. Hats, mittens and gloves will be collected at upcoming Comets and UCFC games at the Adirondack Bank Center through December 5. Utica Comets games: 11/19, 11/20, 11/24, 12/01. Utica City Football...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

‘Mean Girls’ and Heels: Transcripts Shed Light on Cuomo Saga

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times during an 11-hour deposition made public this week. He denied the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office while ascribing political motives to the people investigating his behavior. His alleged victims detailed a "toxic" workplace...
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

15 Incredible Building Transformations in Upstate New York

Upstate New York has a knack of recycling their old buildings. Here is an amazing list of 15 places that have seen new life after they served their original purposes and then "retired." You will see here a dazzling 1940s Art Deco Chevrolet dealership showroom that has magically been transformed into one of Rochester's most popular coffee houses. You will find a little red caboose, out of use for decades, that has found a new life as an overnight Airbnb suite in a popular Catskills ski resort village. A steamship coal tower now is a scenic riverside restaurant just north of Niagara Falls. A 100-year old firehouse now sells books and ales, a church is a trendy restaurant, a dilapidated auto body shop is now the Taco Garage, a dairy barn is a popular Mexican eatery, a crude oil pumping station is a live entertainment venue, and a cigar manufacturing factory is now an elegant Roaring 20s speakeasy in Binghamton! All of them did a great job at repurposing the "old into the new."
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida City Police Searching for This Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida City Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old Oneida woman on drug charges as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. A Bench...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Local Neon Company Creates Casablanca Artwork for Museum

The Just Neon company of Utica, one of the few existing American neon companies, recently recreated some movie memorabilia for a Rochester museum. The owner of Just Neon, Howard Cohen, announced on Monday that the George Eastman Museum of Rochester recently commissioned them to fabricate a replica of the neon sign that appeared in the Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman classic “Casablanca.”
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Remington Firearms Will Open New Plant and Headquarters in Georgia

America's oldest gunmaker located in Ilion, NY has opted to locate its global headquarters in LaGrange, Georgia, according to an announcement from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday. The news comes at a time when the once primary facility in the village of Ilion is slowly ramping up production with a few hundred experienced former Remington workers, many of whom have been hired by a temp agency.
GEORGIA STATE
Health
Colleges
Public Health
Education
Housing
Coronavirus
WIBX 950

Max Cleland Dies; Senator and Veteran Lost Limbs in Vietnam

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade blast in Vietnam and went on to represent his native Georgia in the U.S. Senate, has died. Cleland also served as administrator of the Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a state senator. The Democrat served just one Senate term, losing to Republican Saxby Chambliss in 2002.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Turned Your Unwanted Cell Phones Into Calling Cards For Troops

Senator Joseph Griffo, along with AT&T, the Utica Comets, the CNY Veterans Outreach Center and the Army National Guard, kicked off his annual Cell Phones for Soldiers collection drive on Tuesday. Griffo says for every donated phone or mobile device valued at $5, Cell Phones for Soldiers is able to...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

