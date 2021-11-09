Suspect charged in fatal crash in Denton

Denton Police have arrested 52-year-old Damon Brown of Krum on a charge of murder. He's accused of killing 34-year-old Aman Qureshi in a collision that happened on October 22nd.

Police say Brown was driving a pickup that ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and N. Western Boulevard and slammed into a car that was driven by Qureshi, who died at the scene.

Brown was injured and had been receiving treatment in a hospital. He was released on Monday and taken into custody.

Police say the charge of murder is allowed under Texas law because Brown has three previous DWI convictions and they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash that killed Qureshi.

