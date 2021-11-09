Lawsuit alleges IVF mix-up before babies' birth

A California fertility center implanted two IVF patients with the wrong embryos, a new lawsuit alleges, a mistake one couple says they only discovered when a hunch prompted them to get a DNA test for their daughter two months after giving birth. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say they had to trade babies with another couple and are now suing the California Center for Reproductive Health, its owner — obstetrician Eliran Mor — and the embryology lab, In VitroTech, for medical malpractice, negligence, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress.
