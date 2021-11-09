CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Lawsuit alleges IVF mix-up before babies' birth

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Grazia

Two Women Give Birth To Each Other’s Babies After IVF Mix-Up

A couple was left devastated after finding out that their baby girl, who was conceived via IVF, had been another couple’s embryo. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale are suing a California fertility clinic after the wrong embryo was implanted into Daphna’s womb, and the pair’s own embryo was given to another set of parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivf#Mix Up#Fertility Clinic
romper.com

Parents Sue Clinic After Embryo Mix-Up Resulted In Birth Of Another Couple’s Baby

A California couple is suing their fertility clinic after their embryo was allegedly confused with another couple’s, resulting in the two sets of parents unknowingly giving birth to the other’s biological child. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale have said their lives have been forever altered by the mix-up, which ultimately forced them to swap babies with the other couple roughly four months after the children were born.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecut.com

Couples Say They Had to Switch Babies After Alleged IVF Embryo Mix-up

A California fertility center implanted two IVF patients with the wrong embryos, a new lawsuit alleges, a mistake one couple says they only discovered when a hunch prompted them to get a DNA test for their daughter two months after giving birth. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say they had to trade babies with another couple and are now suing the California Center for Reproductive Health, its owner — obstetrician Eliran Mor — and the embryology lab, In VitroTech, for medical malpractice, negligence, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chrissie Marie

IVF Clinic Mix Up:Two Women Deliver The Each Other's Baby, Lawsuit Filed

IVF mix-up puts a California fertility clinic in the hot seatDrKontogianniIVF/Pixabay. A California fertility clinic is in a legal battle because they implanted two embryos in the wrong women in an in vitro fertilization procedure, resulting in the mothers giving birth to babies that were not theirs. The families raised them for several months before discovering the mix-up, CNN reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS Seattle

Switched Before Birth: Couple Files Lawsuit Over Devastating IVF Mishap; ‘It Was Truly My Hell’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles couple is suing the California Center for Reproductive Health for in vitro fertilization after they learned the baby they had birthed and raised was not theirs.  “Instead of breastfeeding my own child, I breastfed and bonded with a child that I was later forced to give away,” said Daphna Cardinale. “I have so many mixed emotions of carrying my birth daughter inside my body. Every time I felt a kick or spoke to her, it was someone else’s baby.” Cardinale and her husband, Alexander, were one of the two couples who did IVF through the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrcbtv.com

California couple sues fertility clinic after IVF mix-up

A lawsuit filed by a Southern California couple says a Los Angeles-based fertility clinic implanted the wrong embryos into two women during in vitro fertilization procedures, resulting in a life-changing mix-up for two families who unknowingly gave birth to children that weren't theirs and raised them for several months. Daphna...
CALIFORNIA STATE
uticaphoenix.net

US couple sues IVF clinic over baby mix-up

When a US woman and her husband first saw their newborn, conceived through IVF, they noticed the baby girl had jet-black hair and a much darker complexion than anyone in their family. A DNA test several months later revealed the girl born in September 2019 was not related to either of them, and they had been raising another couple’s child. Now, they are suing the fertility clinic they say is responsible for the mix-up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

Woman Gives Birth to 14-Pound Baby After Suffering 19 Miscarriages

Giving birth is often a long and arduous process. Cary Patonai knows that journey all too well after experiencing 19 different miscarriages. She just gave birth to her third child, who came into the world weighing an astonishing 14 pounds. She says her family is complete now that her son...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
Record

Babies born to moms with COVID-19 when pregnant should be watched for long-term impacts, researchers say

A COVID-19 infection during pregnancy can leave an imprint on the fetus, according to a growing body of research, though it's unclear whether that effect is long-lasting. Two studies published last month show that the disease, particularly when it's severe, can affect the immune activity at the time of birth and that boys may be affected differently than girls.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy