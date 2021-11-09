CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Whistleblower warns of potential impact of Facebook’s metaverse project

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIX4g_0cr3B4is00

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another monopoly in the online world.

In an interview with The Associated Press as she makes a series of appearances before European politicians drawing up rules for social media companies, Ms Haugen said her former employer has rushed to prioritise the metaverse because “if you don’t like the conversation, you try to change the conversation”.

“Facebook should have a transparency plan for the metaverse before they start building all this stuff, because they can hide behind a wall, they keep making unforced errors, they keep making things that prioritise their own profits before safety,” she said.

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ykWk_0cr3B4is00
A woman using her phone under a logo of Facebook (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of, instead of just looking at on a screen, and refocused the company’s business model on the futuristic virtual reality world, including renaming the company Meta.

People can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

Ms Haugen is a former product manager at Facebook turned whistleblower whose revelations about the company’s practices have drawn global attention.

Documents she has turned over to authorities and her evidence to politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have revealed deep-seated problems at the company and energised legislative and regulatory efforts around the world to crack down on big tech companies.

She says the social media giant prioritises engagement and user growth over online safety.

Ms Haugen, who also provided a vast trove of redacted internal documents to a group of news organisations, alleges that Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism, fail to protect young people from harmful content and the company lacks any incentive to fix the problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBlbu_0cr3B4is00
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Haugen’s documents have exposed an internal crisis at the social media giant, which provides free services to three billion people.

Mr Zuckerberg has dismissed Ms Haugen’s claims as a “coordinated effort” to paint a false picture of the company.

Officials in Washington and European capitals are taking her claims seriously.

European Union politicians questioned her intensely on Monday, before applauding her at the end of the 2 1/2 hour hearing.

The EU is drafting new digital rules for the 27-nation bloc that call for reining in big “digital gatekeepers”, requiring them to be more transparent about their algorithms that determine what people see on their feeds and making them more accountable for content on their platforms.

Ms Haugen has already made stops in London and Berlin to speak to officials and lawmakers and spoke at a tech conference in Lisbon.

She also will address French politicians in Paris on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman. The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was found at her home in South Street, Wells Somerset, on the afternoon of Sunday November 7. Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, has been charged with murder and is due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
New York Post

Experts warn Facebook’s metaverse poses ‘terrifying dangers’

Facebook’s metaverse poses “terrifying dangers” and needs to be policed, according to an expert. The immersive virtual world was recently revealed as one of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s top priorities but critics are skeptical about how good it will actually be. Dr. David Reid, Professor of AI and Spatial Computing...
INTERNET
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

Delete Facebook—How To Quit Your Facebook Account Now

It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Smartphone#European Union#Big Tech#The Associated Press
Business Insider

Facebook says it's investigating why the #saltbae hashtag was blocked after a video showed the celebrity chef giving a golden steak to a Vietnamese communist party official

Facebook said it's unblocked the #saltbae hashtag and investigating why it happened. #Saltbae was blocked on Facebook days after a Vietnamese minister was filmed eating the chef's golden steak. The video was posted on Nusret Gökçe's TikTok account but removed shortly after it was uploaded. Facebook says it's looking into...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Targum

Beware of ‘Meta’: Mark Zuckerberg's vision for social media is concerning

“Metaverse” is not just some buzzword in the headlines of articles you’ll never read or captions of funny Twitter memes that jest at the eerily reptilian nature of Mark Zuckerberg. The metaverse is a “virtual world” where our digital avatars will interact as an extension of ourselves, whether it be...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Santa Clarita Radio

How to Remove Personal Information from Google

Follow these guidelines to remove personal information from the web:. When your social media accounts are public, everything you post such as images, videos, text, comments, etc. can be accessed via search engines. By default, most social media platforms are set to public, allowing anyone around the globe to see your photos, comments, interests, and even location. Also, your social media profiles are commonly used by people who search websites to collect your personal details.
INTERNET
Old Gold Black

Facebook’s Metaverse ends reality as we know it

In the beginning, there was the Internet. It was a void — a shiftless, two-dimensional vat into which billions of people poured their lives. Then, as Mark Zuckerberg hovered over the darkness, a spark of light flickered across the depths of his obsidian eyes. The Metaverse was born. It has...
INTERNET
theface.com

The lowdown on Facebook’s metaverse rebrand

It’s all been kicking off at Zuckerberg Towers. Facebook (the mother company that owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp) is deep in its biggest PR crisis to date, after a former employee appeared in front of the US Senate with thousands of leaked internal documents, claiming that Facebook has repeatedly put ​“astronomical profits before people”. It’s the latest in a long line of accusations levied at the company, which has just been fined £50 million for another dodgy merger deal and suffered an embarrassing global outage. All in all, it hasn’t been a great month for Facey‑B.
INTERNET
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy