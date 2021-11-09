CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachel Riley gives birth to daughter and reveals unusual name

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qnNq_0cr3AeFs00

Rachel Riley has given birth to her second child with husband, Strictly Come Dancing star, Pasha Kovalev .

The Countdown presenter, 35, gave birth to a daughter on 5 November, 15 days after her due date.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, posted about their new arrival, who they have called Noa, on Instagram .

“We have some news,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photographs of herself and Kovalev with the newborn.

“Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

The presenter went on to thank children’s brand Rachel Riley for gifting her baby clothes.

“Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she’s here,” she wrote.

The couple already share one daughter together, Maven, who was born in 2019.

The name Noa has a Hebrew origin and means “motion”.

Riley has previously spoken about being sleep deprived from having her first child and wanting to have the second soon after.

“We’ve bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan,” she told MailOnline .

“I’m 35 and I’ve got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you’re going to be able to get pregnant.

“We have been really lucky, touch wood, and we’re very excited. They’re great, we weren’t sure if we wanted them before and we’re just both in love, it’s lovely.”

Comments / 1

Related
toofab.com

Amanda Knox Reveals Why She Kept Daughter's Birth A 'Secret'

Knox, who welcomed the baby months ago, also shared the only photo of her child she would be posting. Amanda Knox revealed she and her husband Christopher Robinson have welcomed their first child together. On Friday's episode of their podcast "Labyrinths," the couple shared the happy news of the arrival...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

'Mandalorian' actor Rosario Dawson reveals daughter's real name for first time

For years, Rosario Dawson’s daughter has been known to the public as Lola. How did she get that name? Dawson isn’t quite sure. “When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it,” Dawson, 42, explained on Parents magazine’s “We Are Family” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jessica Marie Garcia Is Pregnant With Her First Child: "We Are Over the Moon Excited"

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Marie Garcia — the On My Block actress and her husband, Adam Celorier, are expecting their first child together! The 34-year-old star exclusively revealed her pregnancy to People magazine, telling the publication that it "feels so good to finally tell the world our beautiful little secret," adding that their bundle of joy will be arriving in February of next year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pasha Kovalev
Person
Rachel Riley
WSB Radio

Olympian’s widow gives birth to his daughter via IVF

NEW YORK — At the time Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex Pullin died in a spearfishing accident last year, he and his partner, Ellidy Vlug, were hoping to become parents, according to Vlug. Now, nearly 16 months after Pullin's death, Vlug has given birth to the couple's first child, a daughter...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Bee Shaffer gives birth to a baby boy

Bee Shaffer has given birth to a baby boy. The 34-year-old daughter of Anna Wintour has confirmed via Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy called Oliver on October 25. Bee - who is married to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani - has posted photos of her son on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcome 'rainbow' baby 15 DAYS after due date - see announcement

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have announced the arrival of their second child - a baby daughter called Noa. Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev. Countdown star Rachel proudly shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday afternoon, and said: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwives#Big Sister#Countdown#Mailonline
Hello Magazine

Heavily pregnant Rachel Riley reveals second baby is 10 days overdue

Rachel Riley has revealed her second baby is at least ten days overdue. Taking to Twitter to respond to her Countdown colleague Susie Dent's 'word of the day' tweet, the expectant star told her fans on Sunday that her unborn child was expected to arrive around 21 October. Exclusive: Rachel...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Countdown's Rachel Riley and Strictly's Pasha Kovalev announce baby's birth and name

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Pasha Kovalev have announced the birth of their second child. Posting a series of pictures of the pair with their new bundle of joy on her Instagram today (November 8), Rachel – who first announced she was pregnant in April – confirmed they'd welcomed their daughter on Friday (November 5) and shared the baby girl's name too.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley’s generational ‘feud’ is just the boost Countdown needed

Has Countdown turned into a ticking time bomb? That is the suggestion amid reports of bad blood between new host Anne Robinson and resident maths whiz, Rachel Riley. Robinson’s strict time-keeping and her belief that a daytime quiz host should keep her distance from contestants have apparently set her at loggerheads with the vivacious Riley. That is according to gossip emanating from Channel 4’s Countdown studio at Media City Salford.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rachel Riley celebrates incredible news following birth of second child

Rachel Riley has only just welcomed her second child, but on Thursday she was heading onto her Instagram Stories to share some exciting news. Sharing a cover of her book, she revealed that the publication was now available on Audible as an audiobook, and would be free for the next 30 days. "Out today on audiobook!!! [sic]" she enthused in the caption. She also gave her followers a humorous insight into the recording process, with the audio version having been recorded while she was 39 weeks pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's epic playroom for baby Noa revealed

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are settling into life as a family of four after introducing their second child to her new home. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Maven, welcomed a baby daughter called Noa last week, 15 days after her due date. Luckily, the Countdown host and Strictly Come Dancing professional have a spacious house that is perfect for a young family, including the cutest playroom. Rachel shared a peek inside the space back in May when she posed for a photo with Maven who was sitting on a dinosaur rocking horse.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Grace With Her Signature Pose

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior knows her best angles, as seen in new photos of the infant striking her monogramed pose. “Our angel and sunshine every day. Always poking her tongue out when I get the camera to take her photo. Grace Warrior, I love you beyond description,” Irwin captioned new Instagram photos of her 6-month-old daughter getting silly for the camera. The little girl has taken to sticking out her tongue in photos, so often in fact, that she earned a spoof from Bindi herself. Last month, the wildlife conservationist’s husband Chandler Powell shared a photo in which both mother and daughter stuck out their tongues while wearing sunglasses. “It’s a vibe,” Bindi commented under the image.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy