Rachel Riley gives birth to daughter and reveals unusual name

Rachel Riley has given birth to her second child with husband, Strictly Come Dancing star, Pasha Kovalev .

The Countdown presenter, 35, gave birth to a daughter on 5 November, 15 days after her due date.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, posted about their new arrival, who they have called Noa, on Instagram .

“We have some news,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photographs of herself and Kovalev with the newborn.

“Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

The presenter went on to thank children’s brand Rachel Riley for gifting her baby clothes.

“Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she’s here,” she wrote.

The couple already share one daughter together, Maven, who was born in 2019.

The name Noa has a Hebrew origin and means “motion”.

Riley has previously spoken about being sleep deprived from having her first child and wanting to have the second soon after.

“We’ve bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan,” she told MailOnline .

“I’m 35 and I’ve got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you’re going to be able to get pregnant.

“We have been really lucky, touch wood, and we’re very excited. They’re great, we weren’t sure if we wanted them before and we’re just both in love, it’s lovely.”