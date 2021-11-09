CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is How Close We Are to the End of the Pandemic, Former FDA Head Says

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5AoE_0cr3AVGD00
iStock

Health officials have been working to eradicate COVID in the U.S. for over a year and a half now. Vaccines targeting the virus were first introduced in the country in late 2020, but slowing vaccination rates amid the spread of the Delta variant allowed the virus to continue to circulate at high levels this past summer. Now, as cases and hospitalizations in country have dropped dramatically, officials have put forward more efforts to keep those numbers low. Vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots are all newly authorized tools in the fight against COVID as the fall and winter months roll in. But how close are we really to the end of the pandemic?

During a Nov. 7 interview on CBS News' Face the Nation, Scott Gottlieb, MD, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), discussed the potential end of the COVID pandemic. According to Gottlieb, it might be just around the corner for the U.S.

"I think that we're close to the end of the pandemic phase of this virus, and we're going to enter a more endemic phase," he explained.

An endemic virus is one that is still present but spreading at a much lower level, per Harvard Health. According to The Wall Street Journal, other countries—like Portugal, which had the highest COVID vaccination rate in Europe during late October—have already hit the transitional period from pandemic to endemic. Gottlieb said this has happened in the U.K. as well.

"In the U.K. we saw a spike in cases. But it's like, it's pretty much back to normal life at pre-pandemic types of levels in the U.K. right now, and cases are starting to decline again," Gottlieb said.

As the U.S. nears its own endemic phase, cases could still rise in the country, Gottlieb said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases are only declining by a little more than 1 percent for the week of Nov. 5, despite declining by more than 7 percent a week prior. That means there is now more of a plateau in cases rather than a significant drop.

"As this situation improves here in the U.S., people are going to go out. More cases may pick up. But that doesn't mean that we're entering into another wave of infection," Gottlieb said. "I think we're close to the end of this. This Delta wave is the last major wave of infection."

According to Gottlieb, the end of COVID's pandemic stage is close in the U.S. for two reasons: child vaccinations and pills that could treat the symptoms of COVID. On Nov. 2, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, signed off on the recommendation that children five to 11 years old can be vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer's pediatric vaccine.

"We've always said that two of the events that would demarcate the end of this pandemic was being able to vaccinate our children. We're now able to do that down to age five," Gottlieb explained. "Also having a widely available or orally accessible drug that could treat coronavirus at home to prevent people from being hospitalized or dying. And we now have two of those potential pills, one from Pfizer and one from Merck, and there will be more behind that."

In an announcement released Nov. 5, Pfizer said its antiviral pill was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among high-risk adults with COVID by 89 percent within three days after symptom onset. The manufacturer still has to submit data to the FDA to seek authorization for the pill to be used in the U.S., which it said it plans to do soon. Merck submitted an application to the FDA for its antiviral pill in early October, but it is still awaiting federal authorization.

Previously, Gottlieb indicated that upcoming vaccine mandates will also aid in moving the U.S. out of the pandemic. On Nov. 5, the White House announced that employees of large companies, health care workers, and federal contractors must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. According to the administration, these mandates will cover two-thirds of all workers, with more than 84 million employees and 17 million health care workers impacted

"These mandates that are going to be put in place by Jan. 4 really are coming on the tail end of this pandemic," Gottlieb said during a Nov. 5 interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. "By Jan. 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as it relates to the United States after we get through this Delta wave of infection. And we'll be in a more endemic phase of this virus."

Comments / 27

Tim Kearns
3d ago

Revolt the government is the domestic enemy our constitution warned us of. The government beaurocrats are using the covid fake or made up to take control for there class and divide us

Reply
19
Lisa Wise
3d ago

no we are not near the end because the government wants to keep it going without this going they can't control anymore

Reply(5)
15
Juggalo Six
3d ago

The Democrats just know they are done. that is why the pandemic is almost over. there never was one.

Reply
11
Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pandemic#Covid#Cbs News#Md#Harvard Health#The Wall Street Journal
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

‘We’re Close to the End’: Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over. In an interview on Sunday with CBS’s Face the Nation, Gottlieb, who sits on the board of vaccine-maker Pfizer, explained what comes next with the Delta variant, why the pandemic phase of the Covid-19 crisis will soon end, and why...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

All across the U.S., people are getting additional shots to protect against the coronavirus. More than 25 million people have already received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That agency, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expanded eligibility for COVID booster shots to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients in late October. But many Pfizer recipients have been eligible since late September, resulting in more than 16 million people receiving this booster so far. Now, the vaccine manufacturer is planning to take the next step in its fight against COVID.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Nation’s Top Infectious Disease Expert Issues Warning To Vaccinated People

According to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, there are positive and negative aspects to the current pandemic in the US. There is still a lot of work to be done to deal with complicated factors like vaccination rates, contagious virus variants, and diminishing immunity to infection, as per New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
6K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy