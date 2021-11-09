CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 19: Louisville Preview

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Af74v_0cr3AUNU00

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 19 is out! Syracuse was on a bye last week but will be back on the field this week. Mike and Kyle breakdown the matchup with Louisville including why Malik Cunningham is so dangerous, Louisville's run defense, players to watch from the Cardinals and predictions.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

TuneIn: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers. Episode four looked ahead to a matchup with FCS and in-state foe Albany. Episode five broke down the Orange's big win over the Great Danes. Episode six looked ahead to Syracuse's final non-conference matchup against Liberty. Episode seven broke down the Orange's big win over the Flames. Episode eight previewed the ACC opener at Florida State. Episode nine took a deep dive into the loss at FSU. Episode 10 looked ahead to the matchup with Wake Forest. Episode 11 broke down the loss to the Demon Deacons. Episode 12 previewed the matchup with Clemson. Episode 13 looked back at the loss to the Tigers. Episode 14 previewed the matchup with Virginia Tech. Episode 15 broke down the win over the Hokies. Episode 16 previewed the matchup with Boston College. Episode 17 broke down the win over the Eagles. Episode 18 was an interview with Syracuse commit Dom Foster.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
FanSided

Bryce Young broke impressive Alabama football record vs. New Mexico State

Bryce Young accomplished something no other Alabama football star had ever done before him. In Saturday’s blowout of New Mexico State, Alabama football star Bryce Young accomplished something no other player in Crimson Tide history had ever done before. Young completed his first 13 passes vs. the Aggies. He had...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSyracue

Syracuse Basketball Tip-Off Recap

A sea of orange flooded the Carrier Dome tonight, but for the first time in a while, it extended beyond the court and out into the seats, as both Syracuse Basketball programs welcomed fans back into the stands during their Orange Tip-Off event. As an excitement-building extravaganza with basketball season only 18 days away, the event allowed the public to view the Orange in person for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Episode Six#Clemson#American Football#Cardinals#Iheart Radio#Bleav Podcast Network#Rutgers#Fcs#Orange#Liberty#Acc#Wake Forest
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida’s Stunning Performance vs. Samford

The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.
FLORIDA STATE
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
FSU
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Google
Sports
Boston College
AllSyracue

Taj Harris Commits to Kentucky

Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. Harris left the Orange earlier this season and entered the transfer portal. He picked up a plethora of offers before deciding on the Wildcats. "I found home," Harris wrote on Twitter. "I commit to...
KENTUCKY STATE
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Sets Syracuse Program Record

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker rushed for 112 yards in the Orange's 41-36 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was the sixth straight game Tucker rushed for more than 100 yards, which sets a program record. It was also Tucker's seventh 100 yard performance of the year, tying the single season mark that is also shared by Jim Brown, Joe Morris and James Mungro. Not terrible company to say the least.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bourama Sidibe Expected to Miss Appoximately One Month

Injury plagued center Bourama Sidibe has suffered a knee injury and will miss approximately one month, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. It is the latest set back for Sidibe, that has battled injuries throughout his Syracuse career. Reports out of practice this fall suggested both Jesse Edwards and Frank...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Babers Discusses Special Teams Issues

Syracuse football has had its share of special teams problems this season. From inconsistency in the punting game to missed field goals to blocked extra points, special teams have been anything but special. What has gone wrong this season, especially with the backdrop that special teams have been a strength of the Orange over the last few seasons? Head coach Dino Babers was asked that very question during his weekly press conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Garrett Shrader: 'I'm Fine'

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had a phenomenal game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, leading the Orange to a come from behind victory. The play that won the game was a 45 yard strike to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left. On that touchdown pass, Shrader took a big hit from Hokie defensive lineman Jordan Williams. Shrader was slow to get up and was seen after the game with a boot on his leg according to WAER.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Busquets Dazzles in Syracuse's Win against #6 Ranked Clemson

Manel Busquets and Deandre Kerr both scored in Syracuse's 2-0 victory over Clemson Saturday. Busquets put in a man-of-the-match performance as Clemson struggled to find clear opportunities in front of goal. The Orange came into the match as underdogs but showed a fighting spirit from the first whistle. Manel Busquets...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
588
Followers
904
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy