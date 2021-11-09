CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk ‘doesn’t care’ about Anthony Joshua changing trainers for rematch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 4 days ago

Oleksandr Usyk “doesn’t care” whether Anthony Joshua enlists the help of a new trainer for the pair’s rematch, according to the Ukrainian’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Usyk extended his unbeaten record by outpointing Anthony Joshua in London in September, taking the Briton’s heavyweight titles in the process.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely in spring 2022 , and has visited the United States to scout potential coaches to join his team for the bout.

But that is of no importance to Usyk, according to Krassyuk.

The promoter was asked in an Instagram Q&A : “Has Usyk said anything about Joshua changing trainers for the 2nd fight?”

Krassyuk replied: “He has. He’s said he doesn’t care.” He then added a shrug emoji.

Krassuyk’s comment echoes a sentiment conveyed to The Independent this month in an exclusive interview with Usyk.

When asked for his opinion on Joshua’s gameplan in the first fight and the Briton’s search for a new coach, Usyk replied: “I don’t think about my opponents or their changes.

“I think about myself and how I can become at least a little bit better every day.”

