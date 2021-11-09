CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Instagram responds to ‘plant trees for pet pictures’ campaign after it goes viral

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5FyR_0cr39Sbm00

Instagram has responded to a viral campaign that promised to plant a tree every time someone shared a picture of their pet .

The post began as a sticker that became hugely popular on Monday. It promised that “we’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture” and included an emoji of a dog.

It quickly flew around Instagram stories, as people shared images of their pets. It has since been shared by more than 4 million people.

Soon it became clear, however, that the sticker was not attributed to any campaign or organisation, and that it did not look likely that any trees would actually be planted – let alone 4 million and counting .

Later, a company called PlantATreeCo took credit for the original post. It claimed that it had started the sticker as a genuine campaign – but realised within 10 minutes that it was likely to prove so popular that it would not be able to honour the commitment to plant trees.

As soon as it realised, the company deleted the sticker. But that simply removed its name from the sticker, rather than deleting the sticker from the site entirely.

That meant that it now had even less context and so there was no way to check whether or not the trees would actually be planted.

Many Instagram users called on the company to plant some trees itself, given the vast amounts of engagement the sticker had generated .

Now Instagram has said that the post demonstrated the power of its platform. But it also distanced itself from it.

“The ‘we’ll plant one tree for every pet picture’ trend shows the power of the Instagram community to raise awareness on important topics,” a spokesperson said.

“Like all other ‘Add Yours’ sticker threads, it was started by an independent Instagram account – not Instagram.”

Usually, Instagram stickers do show the creator of the “add yours” sticker when a users clicks on it. But in certain cases that does not happen: the creator can remove their handle manually, or it will automatically disappear if the post is deleted or the account made private.

Instagram indicated that it would be working on a way to make such situations more clear for its users.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Plantatreeco
homenewshere.com

Tiniest Abandoned Puppy Makes Unreal Transformation | The Dodo

Watch until the end! You won't believe what kind of difference a little love makes. ❤️. Special thanks to LA on Cloud 9 for finding Jordan and getting him to Hope for Paws for the help he needed. Follow Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Keep...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pleated-Jeans.com

Looking At Funny Cat Photos Is What The Internet Was Made For (36 Pics)

Everyone loves photos of cats. Especially me. I’m allergic so this is as close as I can get without my eyes squeezing shut for the rest of the day. Cat photos keep us all sane. Cats themselves, however, are a pain. That’s why the pictures are more endearing. They don’t want anything from you.
ANIMALS
WHIO Dayton

Company claimed it would plant trees in exchange for pet photos, but was it real?

Sometimes there is nothing better than scrolling through photo after photo after photo of pets. It’s better than doom scrolling, right? But a company’s latest Instagram post that promised that a tree would be planted for every pet photo shared on the site, got out of hand quickly. Now there are questions swirling around if the post and what was promised was real in the first place.
PET SERVICES
Motherly

Viral Instagram photos show what friendship after miscarriage looks like

When Ashlee Gadd experienced a miscarriage, a good friend of hers showed up for her in a simple yet beautiful way. In a now-viral Instagram post, Gadd shared what friendship amid a miscarriage looks like—and it's resonating with moms everywhere. Everyone experiences loss differently, and everyone responds to loss differently....
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy