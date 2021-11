Minecraft players who want to use a list of stolen accounts are being attacked by malware that damages computer files. The only way out is to pay a ransom. Japanese players looking to misappropriate illegally obtained Minecraft accounts for free haven't had it easy lately. The blog of Fortinet, a corporation dealing with cyber security, posted some interesting information about a new ransomware. People who download a file that looks like a list with logins and passwords to accounts of the Mojang's game, are in fact downloading malicious software on their computer.

