German navy chief vows long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The chief of Germany's navy said Tuesday that its dispatch of a warship to the Indo-Pacific underscores his country's concern that freedom of navigation and the rule-based international order are being threatened in the region, an apparent reference to its biggest trading partner, China. Vice Adm....

