Celtics Interested in a Blockbuster Trade For Ben Simmons: Report

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in acquiring disgruntled former All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Athletic 's Shams Charania reports the two teams have engaged in talks and, while there is reportedly no traction yet, a potential deal is believed to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown .

The Celtics are currently 4-6 through their first 10 games, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference. Amid the team's early struggles, veteran guard Marcus Smart criticized young stars, Brown and Jayson Tatum, for not passing enough late in games, and team president Brad Stevens said "we're going to find out" when asked if the Celtics had the right group of players.

Simmons, a 6-foot-11 three-time All-Star capable of playing all five positions, has never averaged fewer than 6.9 assists per game during his first four active NBA seasons but has been criticized for his inconsistent shooting, as well as an apparent hesitance to shoot an open layup during a decisive Eastern Conference Playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks last postseason.

Brown is currently averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game, which would fit the description 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave claiming the team would seek a "difference-maker" in a deal for Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick.

Charania also reported Brown was expected to "miss 1-to-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain," according to sources within the Celtics organization after the initial report of Boston's interest in acquiring Simmons.

Clay Travis Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Scam Artist' After Netflix Special

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Why Odell Beckham Jr. Washed Out in Cleveland

Here is What Colin Cowherd Said About Jordan Love's First Career NFL Start

NFL Responded to Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Claims

Here is How Long Henry Ruggs III Could Spend in Prison After Deadly DUI

Chilling Video Shows Henry Ruggs III's Sobbing Right After Fatal Crash

Here is What Tua Tagovailoa Said About Former Bama Teammate's DUI Incident