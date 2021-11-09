CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Interested in a Blockbuster Trade For Ben Simmons: Report

By Jason Hall
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in acquiring disgruntled former All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Athletic 's Shams Charania reports the two teams have engaged in talks and, while there is reportedly no traction yet, a potential deal is believed to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown .

The Celtics are currently 4-6 through their first 10 games, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference. Amid the team's early struggles, veteran guard Marcus Smart criticized young stars, Brown and Jayson Tatum, for not passing enough late in games, and team president Brad Stevens said "we're going to find out" when asked if the Celtics had the right group of players.

Simmons, a 6-foot-11 three-time All-Star capable of playing all five positions, has never averaged fewer than 6.9 assists per game during his first four active NBA seasons but has been criticized for his inconsistent shooting, as well as an apparent hesitance to shoot an open layup during a decisive Eastern Conference Playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks last postseason.

Brown is currently averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game, which would fit the description 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave claiming the team would seek a "difference-maker" in a deal for Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick.

Charania also reported Brown was expected to "miss 1-to-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain," according to sources within the Celtics organization after the initial report of Boston's interest in acquiring Simmons.

fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Karl-Anthony Towns traded to Cs in 3-team Ben Simmons mock trade

Boston Celtics fans would probably be very thrilled if the latest Ben Simmons-Cs mock blockbuster trade were to materialize in real life. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Simmons being sent to a third team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns being the primary return in a deal also involving Jaylen Brown heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Celtics, 76ers 'Engaged in' Talks; Jaylen Brown Linked

The Boston Celtics are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Sixers and Celtics have talked about a potential trade but there is "no traction" as of yet. It's expected the Sixers would require Jaylen Brown be part of any trade package for Simmons. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported it's "untrue" that any talks took place.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Timberwolves Trade Features Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear that they will not trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons unless they get the right return. It seems predictable that many teams will be interested in Simmons but it is unknown if they will want to move the package that the Sixers are looking for. This is a chance for rebuilding teams to add a future piece in the Minnesota Timberwolves could be first in line.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Instant analysis: Ben Simmons to the Celtics is a possibility

Add the Boston Celtics to the list of teams reportedly interested in the 76ers’ all-star guard Ben Simmons. Another day and another trade rumor surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons. Shams Charania of the Athletic has reported that the Boston Celtics have reportedly engaged in discussions with the Sixers about trading for Ben Simmons. Charania states that talks haven’t gotten far but the Celtics do have interest in the 6’11 all-star guard.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Hard Pass On Ben Simmons To Celtics

Bob Ryan & Gary Tanguay discuss the recent rumors that the Boston Celtics are interested in trading for Ben Simmons. Also, if Doc Rivers is overrated, if Steph Curry can lead the Warriors to another title, and where Kevin Durant ranks amongst the NBA’s best right now and all time.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 Sixers Cs could pursue in any Ben Simmons trade

As it turns out, the Boston Celtics are in on the Ben Simmons sweepstakes that has engulfed the Philadelphia 76ers franchise since the start of training camp. In short, Simmons doesn’t want to be there, and now teams are looking for ways to put together a package that would entice Sixers general manager Daryl Morey enough to pull the trigger on a deal.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons' Status, Timberwolves' Trade Interest

Ben Simmons still isn't playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he hasn't been traded, either. And yet, there continues to be news surrounding the point guard, even if his status hasn't changed much. The latest buzz surrounding the 25-year-old has to do with his "mental readiness to play." On Tuesday,...
NBA
celticslife.com

What would Celtics need to receive in addition to Ben Simmons to make trading Jaylen Brown make sense?

Ok let's get a few things out of the way first. I'm sure the Celtics and 76ers have talked a Ben Simmons trade. Brad Stevens would be negligent in his duties if he never attempted to see if he could trade for Ben Simmons while his value was low. And Daryl Morey would be a fool to not listen to every teams' proposals. The 76ers asking for Jaylen Brown makes sense. The Celtics turning down a straight up swap would also make sense.
NBA
