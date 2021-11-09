CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID vaccine syringes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnA0a_0cr3916e00

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday.

National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the "hoarding, panic buying and type of situation" seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment, WHO expert Lisa Hedman said.

"We could have a global shortage of immunisation syringes that could in turn lead to serious problems such as slowing down immunisation efforts as well as safety concerns," she told a U.N. briefing.

A shortage could lead to delays in routine vaccinations, particularly for children, and other health services, and it could also encourage the unsafe reusing of syringes and needles, particularly in poorer countries, Hedman added.

About 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered globally, almost double the number of routine vaccines, Hedman said, compared to total manufacturing capacity of about 6 billion immunisation syringes a year.

That means the world could face a shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless more factories are shifted to producing the right kind of device for shots, Hedman said.

"If we shift capacity from one type of syringe to another or attempt to expand capacity for specialized immunisation syringes, it takes time and investment," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringes#Vaccinations#Covid#U N
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Even when parents acknowledge that vaccination can protect children from severe Covid-19, this can be pushed to the background by claims of vaccine injury, said Tara Kirk Sell, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian COVID-19 vaccine receives WHO approval

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday approved an eighth vaccine against COVID-19, which follows a slight uptick in new cases globally. COVAXIN, made by Indian company Bharat Biotech, has received WHO emergency use listing (EUL), meaning it could soon be available to millions worldwide. The EUL process assesses the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Europe’s COVID spread is “warning shot” for rest of world – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – Europe registered a 55% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a “warning shot” to other regions, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have...
WORLD
IBTimes

This Is Where The WHO Is Warning The COVID Epicenter Is Again

The World Health Organization had a dire warning for one region of the world on Thursday, saying that Europe is once again “at the epicenter of the pandemic.”. The ominous comments came from WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge during a media briefing. He said the new daily cases in Europe, which comprise 53 countries, were nearing record levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

WHO leader warns vaccine inequity ‘prolonging’ coronavirus pandemic

Inequalities around access to Covid-19 vaccination worldwide are “prolonging” the coronavirus pandemic, a World Health Organization (WHO) leader warned during a global nursing conference. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, described vaccine inequity as “absolutely outrageous”. “Too many vaccines are going wasted [and] too many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

COVID-19 isn’t to blame for full emergency rooms, health officials say

Emergency rooms are filling up at local hospitals but health officials say it’s not because of COVID-19. “We’re definitely seeing a sharp increase in volume, especially compared to 2020,” said Michael Kuhn, Director of Nursing at Community Hospital East. Health systems across central Indiana are experiencing a high number of emergency room visits but Kuhn […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Riley Blue

Beware: WHO Warns of Another Virus of Concern in the United States

The World Health Organization classifies another virus called Nipah virus - a virus of concern for future epidemics. The deadly Nipah virus was already reported in 2018 but is currently making news again when it struck for the third time when a twelve-year-old boy died from the virus on September 5 in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India. The boy succumbed to a high fever and showed symptoms of encephalitis.
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Who Are the Scientists Behind the COVID-19 Vaccines?

There's the slick, turtleneck-loving CEO who's really good at raising cash for his company that has yet to release any data. There's the workaholic power couple focused on curing cancer. There's the researcher who co-invented a recombinant DNA technology but stays at a small biotech that's limping along. All of...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy