Kingsville, TX

Funeral services for slain Kingsville officer Benys

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
 9 days ago
Funeral services are set at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Kingsville for Officer Sherman Benys, a Kingsville police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The services will be held at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville.

You can watch a live stream of the funeral services here:

The officer was killed in the line of duty after he was shot answering an apparent domestic disturbance last week. He died at a Corpus Christi hospital early Thursday morning.

A rosary was held at the church on Monday after a visitation earlier in the day. .

Benys had been with the Kingsville Police Department for 19 years.

He is survived by his wife Vicky, his daughters Breanne and Bailey and his son Benjamin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided approval for flags to be flown at half-staff in Kleberg County until the day after funeral services.

A GoFundMe page and fish fry have also been scheduled to help the family.

Today's services are open to the public.

