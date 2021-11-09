Driver crashes into electric poles, slows Hillsborough Avenue traffic Tuesday morning
TAMPA — Westbound traffic on Hillsborough Avenue was slowed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into electric poles at the highway’s intersection with Nebraska Avenue, Tampa police said.
The single-car crash knocked down power poles and sent its driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Tampa Electric did not report any spike in power outages as a result of the crash on its website.
Two westbound lanes remained closed on Hillsborough Avenue as of 6 a.m. No other details were released, including what caused the crash, what time it happened or the name of the driver involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.
