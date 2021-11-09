CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Driver crashes into electric poles, slows Hillsborough Avenue traffic Tuesday morning

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4723UX_0cr38tHU00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — Westbound traffic on Hillsborough Avenue was slowed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into electric poles at the highway’s intersection with Nebraska Avenue, Tampa police said.

The single-car crash knocked down power poles and sent its driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tampa Electric did not report any spike in power outages as a result of the crash on its website.

Two westbound lanes remained closed on Hillsborough Avenue as of 6 a.m. No other details were released, including what caused the crash, what time it happened or the name of the driver involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pickup truck kills pedestrian in Largo

A pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in Pinellas County, according to the Largo Police Department. The pedestrian had entered the westbound curb lane of the 3200 block of East Bay Drive in Largo and was struck by an oncoming truck, police said in a news release. Largo Police officers were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m., and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bus rider struck and killed by vehicle on Ulmerton

LARGO — A pedestrian stepping from a bus was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning, Largo police said. The collision occurred at about 6:55 a.m. on Ulmerton Road near Belcher Road. The pedestrian had gotten off the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus and was attempting to cross Ulmerton...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Tractor trailer driver killed in Hillsborough crash

The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection with Waring Drive. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Gulfport, Miss., was driving a car east when he made a left turn in front of the tractor trailer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian death shuts down MLK Jr. Blvd in West Tampa

TAMPA — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a car Friday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. between N Habana Avenue and N MacDill Avenue, police say. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remained...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Poles#Tampa Electric
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces DUI manslaughter charge in death of pedestrian

A 48-year-old Tampa man was arrested Thursday on a DUI manslaughter charge after he struck and killed a pedestrian, police said. James White was driving on Highland Oaks Drive, located in the Hunters Green subdivision, around 2:56 a.m. When he came to a slight curve, his SUV left his lane and crossed into a bike lane — hitting a pedestrian who was walking in that lane, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

The business of Tampa’s last shrimp boats

Superior Seafoods, Inc. and Versaggi Shrimp Company, 70 and 110 years old respectively next year, are the last holdouts on the Tampa shrimp docks. Shrimp boat crews unload tons of Gulf-caught shrimp at their packing houses and they ship them wholesale throughout the country. Both companies also sell boxes of fresh-caught shrimp to customers who stop by during the day. They are next door to each other on the 22nd Street Causeway.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Could Uber help solve who scammed a Tampa Bay widow out of $700,000?

Detectives investigating the theft of more than $700,000 from an elderly Hillsborough County woman are now looking for a bit of a lift from Uber. This summer, scammers convinced 82-year-old Anna Nunn that her granddaughter was in serious legal trouble and needed her help, convincing Nunn to make repeated withdrawals from her bank and hand over bricks of cash to a courier, according to her attorney and a lawsuit filed in the case.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough, Pinellas health clinics will vaccinate kids 5 to 11

Hillsborough and Pinellas children ages 5 to 11 can get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at their county health departments. Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine doses are now available on weekdays at Progress Village Park at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open Thursday for Veterans Day.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay should spend some infrastructure money on better bike lanes | Letters

It was reported in the Tampa Bay Times today that “the infrastructure measure includes $550 billion in additional spending on roads, bridges and public transit over the coming years.” I hope that Florida’s share of this money goes to provide more bicycle lanes in our cities, especially in the Tampa Bay area. Noting the number of reported daily fatalities and injuries to cyclists, I would hope that these future lanes are built with adequate width and with some protection to cyclists, such as a concrete riser, not just a white line.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy