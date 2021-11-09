Suspension coming for Nikola Jokic?
Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was ejected before the Nuggets took a 113-96 win over Miami. Jokic’s retaliation from behind will certainly be reviewed by the NBA, which could levy a suspension and fine. “That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
"It's a stupid play. I feel bad."
Nikola Jokic spoke on shoving Markieff Morris last night.
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 10-14 FG
It's the ninth time Jokic has recorded a triple-double while shooting at least 70% from the field, the third-most such games in NBA history.
whenever nikola gets in a fight, i always picture the jokic brothers reacting like roy from the office and his brother destroying poor richard’s pic.twitter.com/78CGeOi438 – 9:15 AM
NBA’s best from November 8:
– S. Curry: 50 pts, 10 ast, +31
– K. Durant: 38 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
– J. Morant: 33 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– A. Davis: 32 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk
– J. Butler: 31 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast
– L. Ball: 25 pts, 15 reb, 11 ast
– N. Jokic: 25 pts, 15 reb, 10 ast
Jokic isn't the only NBA player with a record of really aggressive non-basketball plays. (For example: Markieff Morris.) But Jokic is the only MVP-level player doing this stuff, and he should stop.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-96 loss to the Nuggets in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. An ugly, dangerous finish.
2. Jimmy Butler stands alone.
3. Nikola Jokic plays to his pedigree.
4. Fouls foul up Duncan Robinson.
5. Kyle Lowry goes scoreless. – 7:07 AM
In case you turned off Heat-Nuggets before the finish: Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, ‘Absolutely uncalled for’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 AM
Nikola Jokic posts triple-double (25 pts, 15 rebs, 10 ast) before being ejected
NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:50 AM
Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 33 minutes tonight. He’s the first player in NBA history to post those numbers in 33 minutes or less, per Nuggets PR. – 2:21 AM
Jokic retaliates on Morris, decks him with big shoulder hit, both ejected (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/jok… – 2:16 AM
A full recap of what happened late in the Heat's loss to the Nuggets between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. With comments from Jokic, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Nuggets coach Michael Malone and the officiating crew chief
I’ll have some words up tomorrow on what a possible Jokic suspension would mean for the Nuggets to intro my weekly betting story for @Colorado_Play. Keep an eye out for it.
I also got into some interesting matchups for Nuggets vs Blazers & Nuggets vs Mavericks later this week. – 1:58 AM
No Heat players were made available to speak after the game, but coach Erik Spoelstra had something to say about Nikola Jokic's shove of Markieff Morris. Spoelstra: "That's just absolutely uncalled for."
A complete recap of Monday’s frightening melee between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Heat’s Markieff Morris. With comment from Spoelstra, Jokic, the officiating crew chief, as well as the details and sanctions to this point, as Morris deals with neck ailment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:33 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-96 loss in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. An ugly, dangerous finish.
2. Jimmy Butler stands alone.
3. Nikola Jokic plays to his pedigree.
4. Fouls foul up Duncan Robinson.
5. Kyle Lowry goes scoreless. – 1:29 AM
Wondering if the coming suspension for Jokic will be such that he misses Monday night vs Mavs at @AACenter – 1:25 AM
Nikola Jokic: "I felt bad for real. I don't know who showed me the clip. His head snapped back. So I feel really bad. It's a reaction. It's a bad move."
Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. "I felt bad. I'm not supposed to react that way…if I didn't react that way it wouldn't have been a flagrant (on Morris)."
Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, “Absolutely uncalled for.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “That was a very dangerous, dirty play.” – 12:55 AM
Morris’ foul was total bullshit given the game/time situation. That hit would’ve knocked most players on their asses and provoked some sort of retaliation from anyone, but not like that, man. I get it, Jokic was straight seeing red, but you can really fuck somebody up like that. – 12:51 AM
Nikola Jokic: “I don’t know who showed me the clip but [Morris’] head snapped back. I felt really bad.” – 12:51 AM
Nikola Jokic: “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad… I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself. I am not supposed to react that way… it happens. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way but I got to protect myself… it was just in the moment.” – 12:50 AM
Things got ugly between the Heat and Nuggets resulting with Nikola Jokic delivering a hard shove from behind to Markieff Morris in a retaliation move for a hard foul from Morris that could result in a possible suspension and fine for the MVP espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:48 AM
The 33.9 net rating swing when Jokic leaves the court (+14.8 on, -19.1 off) has to be the highest in the league. What a flabbergasting drop off. – 12:46 AM
I know Markieff Morris is from North Philly & all but has he ever seen the Jokic brothers? – 12:40 AM
Jeff Green said he thought Morris just wanted to “make a hard foul,” said he didn’t think Morris was trying to hurt Joker.
“Sometimes when things like that happen and you don’t know the intention of the other person, you just react and that’s what Joker did.” – 12:25 AM
Takeaways, details and postgame reaction from the Heat's loss to the Nuggets and an ugly finish. Erik Spoelstra spoke about Jokic's shove and how Morris was doing after the game
I’ve seen the Jokic video and have been observing the discourse about it. – 12:20 AM
Jeff Green postgame: “It was a play that shouldn’t happen. That’s basketball. You never know the way the game is going. I think Markieff went and tried to make a hard foul. I don’t think he had the intention of hurting Joker.” – 12:16 AM
Nikola Jokic will be talking to the media tonight. – 12:11 AM
Michael Malone on a potential Nikola Jokic suspension: “I’m not going to waste my time looking through my crystal ball or my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not, and I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available Wednesday night.” – 12:07 AM
There really is no excuse for this Nikola Jokic cheap shot on Markieff Morris. pic.twitter.com/Xw4gtlOZrV – 12:04 AM
Jimmy Butler chirping Nikola Jokic from the bench is a Hall of Fame “Hold Me Back” moment. pic.twitter.com/AglIbJez4i – 12:03 AM
I see some jokes about the Jokic brothers in regard to Nikola’s shoulder in Markieff, meanwhile I’m just worried for the poor security guard whose job it would have been to stop the Jokic brothers from doing anything had he needed to. – 11:58 PM
Coach Malone said he’s going to have to go back and watch the play, but he said “I know from just seeing it live, Morris fouled Joker, Joker went and pushed him from behind, and all hell broke lose.”
“Somewhat of an ugly end to a great win for us.” – 11:58 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says that Markieff Morris is moving around in the locker room but the team will do “necessary tests.”
He added that Morris fouled Jokic but said Jokic executed a “dangerous, dirty play… It’s absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:55 PM
Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Nuggets vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the dirty play from Jokic on Morris:
“He’s moving around right now in the locker room. That was a very dangerous, dirty play.”
“This whole thing could’ve got a lot uglier if he was facing Jokic.” – 11:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Nikola Jokic’s shot to Markieff Morris:
“That was a very dangerous, dirty play.”
“Just absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:52 PM
“Ooh, Jokic hit him hard. I like that.” – Isiah Thomas, still a Bad Boy, on NBA TV. – 11:51 PM
Nikola Jokic is having a great season.
25.4 PPG
13.6 RPG (career-high)
5.7 APG
60.9 FG% (career-high)
40.0 3P% (career-high)
35.0 PER (best ALL-TIME)
Suspension coming though. pic.twitter.com/ef4WoVZYzi – 11:46 PM
Prior to tonight…
Nuggets with Jokic on the floor:
+84 in 285 minutes.
Nuggets without Jokic on the floor:
-67 in 147 minutes
That is why Jokic being suspended for any amount of time is back-breaking for Denver. They literally cannot survive without him. – 11:46 PM
Markieff ran across the court and hip checked Jokic with the game totally out of reach. That Jokic response was also dirty, but the game is the game. – 11:45 PM
That was a very impressive win for the Nuggets. Jokic was dominant. Barton was on fire. Defense was elite. Nuggets figured some things out with the bench/rotation.
But the story is going to be Jokic and his pending punishment for that hit on Markieff. – 11:39 PM
Jokic being possibly suspended will really hurt a struggling Nuggets team during a homestand without much rest and without Porter or Murray.
Any losing streak could mean the difference between a home-court advantage in the playoffs or being in the play-in tournament. – 11:37 PM
Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic are both ejected. Jimmy Butler was also assessed a technical. – 11:32 PM
Markieff Morris was on the ground for more than 5 minutes of real time after this hit. Stretcher came out, but he walked off under his own power instead. Scary moment. Jokic ejected, more consequences from the league sure to come.
pic.twitter.com/ImIpe8HJXN – 11:32 PM
Nikola Jokic is going to mess around and win another MVP.
No MPJ. No Murray.
25-15-10 on 14 shots to easily beat a fully loaded and rolling Heat squad.
Most importantly?
2 blocks, 2 steals and 3-10 shooting for Bam. It’s early but BY FAR best defensive season of his career. – 11:31 PM
Glad to see that Markieff Morris is okay after that play. He did not need the stretcher that was out on the court.
The refs reviewed the play and:
Flagrant 2 called on Morris
Jokic is also ejected from the game. – 11:31 PM
A stretcher was brought out for Heat forward Markieff Morris, who was intentionally hit from behind by Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, but Morris walked off under his own power. Jokic retaliated from Morris’ hard foul and both were ejected. – 11:31 PM
Jokic should get multiple games for that cheap shot — and it was a cheap shot regardless of the foul Morris gave him. Taking a shot at someone in the back without them knowing is something that cannot happen. – 11:30 PM
Curious to see how long Jokic gets suspended for. Feel like there will be one. – 11:30 PM
Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris have been given Flagrant 2 fouls. Both have been ejected.
Jimmy Butler was given a technical.
At this point, I just hope Markieff Morris is ok. That was a blindside shot to the back he took from Jokic. – 11:29 PM
Have never seen Nikola Jokic do something like that before.
Scary stuff with Morris down and the stretcher out.
Jokic’s frustration had been building all night with Miami’s physicality. Inexcusable. – 11:27 PM
Wow!
Markieff Morris just ran and hit Jokic with a full on hit.
Jokic didn’t like that and blindsided Morris in the back with full force.
They’re bringing out the stretcher to attend to Morris who has been down for awhile.
Vibes were immaculate for Denver before that play. – 11:27 PM
Morris gave Jokic a hard foul. Jokic followed by going straight to him and shoving him to the floor. Ejection and most likely a suspension will be coming for Jokic regardless of Morris’ hard foul. Jokic cannot respond like that. – 11:26 PM
Bringing the stretcher out for Markieff Morris. Jokic put a shoulder into Morris' back.
Nikola Jokic lost his mind on Markieff Morris. Cheap shot from behind. He’ll catch a few games for that – 11:25 PM
Jokic wyd? – 11:24 PM
The vibes could not have been better and then that happened. I gotta think Jokic is getting tossed for the rest of this one and…. – 11:23 PM
There’s something about Nikola Jokic humbling the leagues best defenders each and every time out.
He’s annihilated Bam Adebayo in this one. Jokic has 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Embarrassed him – 11:23 PM
Welp. Jokic is getting a suspension. – 11:22 PM
Jokic has 25 points on 14 shots with no 3-pointers.
Oh, and he has 10 assists and just 2 turnovers.
The MVP is fully in control. – 11:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jokic with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Jokic sees every single thing happening on a basketball court form every single angle. At all times. – 11:19 PM
Nikola Jokic has made Bam Adebayo look like just another dude tonight. – 11:18 PM
That no look Jokic just threw to Gordon was ridiculous but Jeff Green took it all away with the offensive foul – 11:18 PM
Nikola Jokic with his first triple double of the 2021-22 season comes against a Top-5 defense in the league.
21 points
12 rebounds
10 assists
The MVP showed up.
NIKOLA JOKIC TRIPLE DOUBLE!
And the world felt normal again. – 11:13 PM
Bones already knows where he can help when playing with Jokic. Great job by him relocating on the perimeter after his defender stunted down to Jokic’s post up. – 10:54 PM
19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 22 minutes with 7 minutes still left in the 3rd.
Nikola Jokic just keeps dominating. – 10:39 PM
Not defending Jokic is certainly a choice. – 10:37 PM
Nikola Jokic just got elite Bam defense against him and it just didn’t matter. He’s on a different plane of existence right now. – 10:34 PM
Nikola Jokic is fully on triple-double watch at halftime.
15 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
He is shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field & is 5-7 from the foul line. – 10:17 PM
Denver is playing with joy, looks locked in defensively and have dominated on the boards.
Jokic has 15 points, Barton has 13 pts & Morris has 10. At the half, the Nuggets lead 64-49.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:15 PM
Important Nuggets numbers at halftime:
4 turnovers
+5 w/o Jokic on the court
32 paint points
13 free throw shots
Those are massive improvements on issues Denver has been having. They’re attacking the rim with purpose, surviving non-Jokic minutes, & avoiding mistakes. – 10:14 PM
Nuggets (getting the rim at will) 64, Heat 49 at half. Butler with 21 and that’s about it for Heat. Jokic already with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists for Nuggets. – 10:11 PM
Nikola Jokic is playing like a create-a-player with maxed stats. He is just impervious to all defenses right now. – 10:09 PM
Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon who then dunks over Tyler Herro
The Nuggets bench celebrated after that Nikola Jokic dunk and seem to be having a good time.
For the first time in what seems like forever, Denver is playing with joy. – 9:57 PM
Nikola Jokic went to the bench with a big lead and gets back into the game with a big lead.
This one handed rebound + outlet from Jokic in traffic is incredible.
The Nuggets are outscoring teams by 14.2 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court this season.
Without Jokic in the game, the Nuggets have been outscored by 21.6 points per 100 possessions. – 8:55 PM
Sometimes Heat pest Jeff Green starting for Nuggets, alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Nuggets are moving Jeff Green into the starting lineup in place of Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. Miami. He starts alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:30 PM
Miami’s going to be throwing nonstop doubles at Nikola Jokic tonight
Want to see how they approach bigs of his caliber – 8:27 PM
If the monitor next to me is accurate, it looks like the Nuggets will start Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic tonight vs. Miami. – 8:17 PM
Your random moment of Jokic genius for the day: Sees eurofoul coming, shoots it from halfcourt. Should have earned three shots for this.
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic: “I thought it was a dirty foul, a dirty shot. Me and Bam were fighting the whole night. It was a nice fight. I think you can play fair and still play aggressive and fight with your guy. But I thought it was a little over the edge. That’s why I reacted.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 9, 2021
Jokic said he felt the need to protect himself but that he felt bad after seeing how hard he shoved Morris in the back. “It’s a stupid play,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. … I thought it was going to be a take foul. … I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.” Jokic later added: “I don’t know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back [after the shove], so I feel really bad. … It’s a bad move.” -via ESPN / November 9, 2021
The Athletic: Nikola Jokić threw his shoulder into the back of Markieff Morris… Morris was issued a flagrant foul 2 and Jokić an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Both players were ejected. Jimmy Butler was also given a technical foul. @BallySportsFL -via Twitter / November 9, 2021
