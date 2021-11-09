James Harden frustrated by new NBA foul rules?

James Harden didn’t want to speak about the refs after the Nets’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night. No matter. His on-court demeanor spoke volumes. After repeatedly driving into contact and not getting calls — he took just three free throws all night — Harden was so vexed after one instance he stared incredulously at the ref, then plopped down on the stanchion looking the other way. When he finally did get a call after getting raked across the arm, he threw his arms aloft and looked to the heavens in mock thanks.

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets James Harden looks completely frustrated by new #NBA foul rules nypost.com/2021/11/09/jam… via @nypostsports – 2:02 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets implode in fourth quarter as winning streak ends with loss to #Bulls. James Harden: “No flow, no understanding of what was going on in that fourth quarter, spacing.” #nba nypost.com/2021/11/08/net… via @nypostsports – 1:18 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry now has 35 career games with at least 9 made 3s.

No other player has more than 10.

The next five — Dame, Harden, Klay, J.R. and Kobe — have COMBINED to do it 35 times. – 12:28 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph tonight:

50 PTS

7 REB

10 AST

9 3PT

in 35 minutes

He joins James Harden as the only players to put up 50+ points, 10+ assists in 35 minutes or fewer in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/qnaHcHgtQb – 12:23 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

NFL refs getting more foul calls than James Harden right now pic.twitter.com/ZPE4plGhJ9 – 11:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant said he thought good offense beat good defense. Echoes Harden in that the fourth quarter was really the lone blemish. – 10:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden kept saying “It’s us,” when asked about the problems the Bulls caused them. Said the Nets had a bad quarter more than a bad game. – 10:29 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Asked about officiating and if that took him out of his game, James Harden said he didn’t want to talk about calls. He reiterates that the Nets were out of flow, bad spacing and just not good in the fourth. “Not even a bad game. Bad quarter.” – 10:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden asked about the free throws, the foul. “I don’t want to talk about it.” – 10:28 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden also says,

“We definitely want to get in the paint — We didn’t have enough of that, especially in the fourth quarter.” – 10:28 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“None of us played well.”

⁃James Harden on the fourth quarter. – 10:27 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“Spacing and execution wasn’t great.” – 10:26 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“No flow. No understanding of what was going on in that fourth quarter.”

⁃James Harden on what went wrong. – 10:26 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 95, Bulls 118

Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 10 REBS), LaMarcus Aldridge (19 PTS), James Harden (14 PTS) & the Nets get their five game winning streak snapped. Chicago put up 12 more shots than a winded Brooklyn team and they can thank their 15 offensive rebounds for that. – 10:16 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden went scoreless in this final period after having his way last night in the fourth. – 10:12 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nets’ James Harden sarcastically celebrates after getting a rare foul call

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bulls lead the Nets 85-80 with 8:51 left. Chicago capitalized on the Nets inability to score without Durant or Harden on the floor. Bulls have resumed killing on the Nets on the boards. – 9:55 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso is playing outstanding defense on James Harden right now – 9:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Hell of a play by Bruce Brown. Caruso picks Harden’s pocket and he runs back for the block. – 9:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Harden about to check back in with the score tied at 80 – 9:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets start the fourth off with Harden and Durant on the bench. Nash rolls with LA, Brown, Harris, Mills and Bembry. Pivotal stretch for Chicago to take advantage down too. – 9:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bulls 78-76. Fun finish coming. Kevin Durant has 27 points on 56 percent shooting. He’s been terrific as usual. Harden and Aldridge not as hot in the second half. KD could use some scoring help to close this one out. – 9:44 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Bulls 76

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 8 REBS), LaMarcus Aldridge (17 PTS), James Harden (14 PTS) & the Nets are clinging onto a 2-point lead. Brooklyn is holding the Bulls to 16% shooting from three and Nikola Vučević (4 PTS, 2-11 FG) continues to struggle. – 9:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jimmy Butler gets away with a lot of foul hunting despite not being the poster boy for it like Harden. – 9:30 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime: Nets 57-51. LaVine and DeRozan each with 14pts. Bulls 39%. 17%-3s. DeRozan 6-7fts..only Bulls player to take free throws. Durant and Aldridge each with 15. Harden 11-4-3. – 9:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 57-51. This game has been quick and fun. First half essentially took an hour. Kevin Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge all in double-figures. The Bulls are attacking the Nets bigs off switches and capitalizing. – 9:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Nets 57, Bulls 51 at half

Durant 15 pts, 4 assists

Aldridge 15 pts

Harden 11 pts, 4 rebs

LaVine 14 pts

DeRozan 14 pts

Bulls shooting 39.6% – 9:01 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

I asked Billy Donovan about the new rules hurting Harden: “The officials are getting adjusted too…so all this stuff’s changing. I do think there’s probably been a lot more fouls let go this year that probably couldve been called fouls in the act of shooting that are not.” #Nets – 8:53 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

1) LaMarcus Aldridge

2) Will be really interesting to see how long it takes refs to go in the opposite direction and start calling some of these fouls in Harden’s favor. The calibration went too far in the one direction to start – 8:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Harden draws a foul and raises his hands toward the sky to give praise. – 8:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden thought he was fouled. Sat down in protest. #nets pic.twitter.com/Cn0WhuIBtP – 8:47 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Loved the ref not calling a kick ball on Harden when LaVine’s pass hit his leg as he was getting back in transition. That’s the way it should be called when the player is not trying to get his foot in the way. – 8:47 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Crazy body control by Caruso to jump into Harden to deflect the pass but spin out of the way fast enough to avoid a foul. Ballet-like. – 8:45 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Harden coudn’t believe that he got called for this offensive foul after hooking Lonzo’s arm. pic.twitter.com/VKy1Ba4mVo – 8:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 35-27. Zach LaVine has been scorching. He ‘s got 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Harden and KD have combined for 17. DeRozan has been a problem, too. Bulls throwing a lot at BK early. – 8:35 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 35-27 after 1. LaVine with 12. Bulls 18pts in the paint. Durant and Harden=17pts. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 8:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 27, Bulls 35

Kevin Durant (9 PTS), James Harden (8 PTS) and the Nets are hanging in there. A formula to slow down Chicago’s offense is going to be key after their hot shooting quarter. At this point, Brooklyn has to try and match their energy offensively. – 8:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 16-14. LaVine-6pts. Harden-8pts. 7:06 left 1st – 8:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail the Bulls 16-14 with 7:06 left in the first quarter. Strong start for the Nets from deep. James Harden with two 3s and Joe Harris and KD each with one on wide open shots. – 8:18 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Javonte Green appears to have drawn the Kevin Durant assignment. Lonzo Ball on James Harden – 8:10 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : BKN (Visitor)

Brown, Bruce

Durant, Kevin

Griffin, Blake

Harden, James

Harris, Joe

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

Green, Javonte

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola – 7:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bulls:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

🔒Bruce Brown

👷🏻‍♂️Joe Harris

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 7:43 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets starting Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin vs Bulls – 7:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Off yesterday’s game, James Harden is 10 games into the season and appears to be on the path back to his normal self. On Harden’s start, strides and heroics late against the Raptors last night: theathletic.com/2942041/2021/1… – 12:35 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from November 7:

– R. Rubio: 37 pts, 10 ast, 8-9 3pt

– Cole Anthony: 33 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl

– B. Beal: 30 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast

– Giannis: 29 pts, 18 reb, 3 stl

– J. Harden: 28 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast

– E. Mobley: 26 pts, 9 reb, +26

– W. Carter Jr: 22 pts, 15 reb, 6 ast – 10:34 AM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The idea that the Celtics would consider a Jaylen-for-Simmons deal but not a Jaylen-for-Harden deal is pretty funny. – 10:23 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Plenty of stars on the floor tonight as the Bulls meet the Nets. KD #1 in scoring at 28 per. DD is 4th , Zach-5th. Harden is 3rd in assists. ( 3rd in turnovers) Vucevic is 15th in reb. Caruso-3rd in steals. 6:45pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. Always a pleasure. – 8:49 AM

Following the game, he deflected any questions about the calls on Monday or on the new so-called Harden Rules in general. “I don’t want to talk about it,” Harden said. When it was pointed out the Bulls seemed to take him out of his driving game, he replied, “No, I don’t want to talk about it. I never got … it didn’t take me out of my game. I felt like I played well to the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, none of us played well. It definitely didn’t take me out of my game.” -via New York Post / November 9, 2021

Rob Perez: James Harden celebrates finally getting a foul call. -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / November 9, 2021

Chris Kirschner: I asked Trae Young why he picked up a technical foul with the Hawks up 2 late in the game. “Dre was getting hounded by CP in the post. I asked him, ‘You didn’t see that? You didn’t see that?’ He gave me a tech. I guess it’s personal with some of these guys.” -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 7, 2021