NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said detectives arrested two people in connection to a shooting that took place on Wiley Drive in Grandy Village Thursday. Officers got to the 700 block of Wiley Dr. around 8:30 p.m. after they received a call about gunfire in the area. The officers said when they arrived they saw two people shooting guns. The officers confronted them. One was a 17-year-old boy, and the other was 20-year-old Mario D. McInnis.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO