CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain AND snow in forecast

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

First accumulating snowfall of the season coming this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We don't normally see our first inch of snow until early December. But it looks like Mother Nature will move up the date this year at least for some of us. An Alberta Clipper system will give us snow late Saturday night through much of Sunday morning. leaving us with a few slushy inches of snow, especially away from the lake and north of I-94. Elsewhere a third to a half inch of snow could fall. Keep in mind more of a wintry mix will lower the amounts. Watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 59

Fall’s first snowfall has arrived

For the second straight day gusty winds accompanied a passing cold front delivering another temperature swing. Tonight’s chill will come with the season’s first flurries. Snow chances are a little higher later this weekend. GUSTS AGAIN. For the second consecutive day wind gust jumped to over 40 mph in some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lara Wayne

Weather Forecast: Boston is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Eclipse
WMUR.com

More rain, some snow expected in parts of New Hampshire Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another round of heavy rain will come through New Hampshire starting late Saturday afternoon and it could bring snow for some. A sharp cold front moves from southwest to northeast across New Hampshire Saturday afternoon and evening. Along this front will be intense bands of rain as well as some strong gusts of wind.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Snow: What to Expect Leading into the Weekend

The snow isn't expected to stop after today, with heavier accumulation likely to arrive by the end of the weekend. Snow showers, which covered about 50-80% of the area, are expected to clear up around 8 p.m. Friday, with clearer conditions expected overnight and into Saturday. The area will likely...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Afternoon forecast: 36, snow

An Alberta clipper arriving this afternoon will bring up to 2 inches of snow in the metro area, with more snow up north. Sunday will be dry, but windy and cold.
ALBERTA, MN
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities. Next week, an upper level ridge moves […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Chances for rain and snow in the Twin Tiers this weekend

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning with stray rain showers as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs early in the day, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy and relatively drier conditions mid-afternoon as the cold moves out of the region....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy