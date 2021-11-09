Allot Shares Fall On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 36,071.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.84% to 15,835.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.61% to 4,677.60. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,693,510 cases with around 780,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,414,180 cases and 462,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,926,520 COVID-19 cases with 610,320 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,785,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,098,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO