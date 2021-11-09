CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allot Shares Fall On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
  • Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $38.2 million, beating the estimate of $37 million.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 bps to 70.4%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.00 beats the analyst estimate loss of $(0.05).
  • Allot held $99.2 million in cash and equivalents and used $5.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • "Our DPI business is showing solid results as we continue to sign up new customers and grow our market share," CEO Erez Antebi said.
  • Outlook: Allot sees FY21 revenue of $145 million - $146 million (prior view $145 million - $150 million).
  • Allot sees SECaaS revenues of $4.1 million - 4.3 million for 2021 and $10 million - $15 million in 2022.
  • Allot sees SECaaS revenues of $20 million - $30 million for the 12 months of July 2022 and June 2023.
  • Allot sees an ARR of $5 million – $6 million in December 2021 and $20 million – $30 million in December 2022.
  • Price Action: ALLT shares traded lower by 8.11% at $14.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

