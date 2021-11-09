ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in trunk of burning car on east side of Indianapolis

By Daniel Bradley
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after he was found in the trunk of a burning car early Tuesday on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of a burning vehicle in the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Brookville Road and Interstate 465 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for assistance after the fire was extinguished, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a release.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the car's trunk. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

He has been identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as Ail Smith Jr., 47. was Information about the circumstances leading to his death has also not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD detective Ronald Sayles by phone at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

