Counting votes in presidential elections can’t be done with precision. First, getting millions of people to vote on the same question will always involve some amount of human error and fraudulent misconduct. Presidential elections are too large and complex to be perfect. Second, election laws will always require line-drawing that advantages one side or the other. That’s inherent in rules governing any dynamic, zero-sum system. And third, courts will always have to resolve election disputes. Not every issue can be foreseen and addressed before the votes are cast.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO