Voter turnout in Ulster County on Tuesday was a little slower than the county’s two election commissioners would have liked, both said. Republican Commissioner John Quigley said that as of about 3:15 p.m., 23,000 county residents had voted at polling places on Election Day, in addition to the 5,000 who voted during the early period and 2,300 who sent in absentee ballots.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO