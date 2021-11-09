CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Producer Price Index

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnQhx_0cr35rKz00

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after hitting another record highs in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

The NFIB small business optimism index for October is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET, while the Producer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:50 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11:35 a.m. ET, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 31 points to 36,281.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 4,692.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 14.50 points to 16,342.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 47,453,950 with around 776,310 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,374,450 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,886,070 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $84.03 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $82.58 a barrel. The API’s data on crude oil stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. The trade surplus in Germany shrank to EUR 16.2 billion in September from EUR 20 billion a year ago, while current account surplus narrowed to EUR 19.6 billion from EUR 25 billion. French current account deficit widened to EUR 2.7 billion in September from EUR 1.4 billion in the prior month, while trade deficit widened to EUR 6.78 billion in September.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.75%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.20% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.24%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%, while India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.2%. The People’s Bank of China injected CNY 100 billion of seven-day reverse repos into the market. The NAB business confidence index in Australia surged to 21 in October versus a revised reading of 10 a month ago, while Australia's new home sales rose 11.1% in October. Average cash earnings in Japan increased 0.2% year-over-year in September, while current account surplus narrowed to JPY 1,033.7 billion in September.

Breaking News

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) reported strong earnings report for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly revenue of $509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year. Bookings in the third quarter were $637.8 million, up 28% year-over-year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak guidance for FY21.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter. Also, the company said it appointed Matt Wolf as its Vice President of Blockchain Gaming.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Intercure (INCR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure. When is Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) reporting earnings?. Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Intercure. Q. What sector and industry does Intercure (INCR) operate in?. A. Intercure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)?

Q Does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners. When is NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) reporting earnings?. A. NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) going to split?. A. There is no...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Index Futures#Stock Futures#Dow Futures#Oil Stocks#Sysco Corporation#Dhi#Coinbase Global#Nfib#Federal Reserve Bank#Federal Reserve Chair#Minneapolis Fed#The Standard Poor#Api#Spanish#Stoxx Europe#French#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 36,071.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.84% to 15,835.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.61% to 4,677.60. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,693,510 cases with around 780,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,414,180 cases and 462,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,926,520 COVID-19 cases with 610,320 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,785,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,098,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Canopy Growth Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) is trading higher Friday on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill. The stock is also moving in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares rose 17.14% to $25.9 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 154.63% of Array Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why DoorDash Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is trading higher Friday on continued strength after the company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and issued guidance. DoorDash reported quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.18 billion. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 30 cents per share. DoorDash...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy