CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Caught on cam: Man waves gun at church service, pastor responds

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 4

Related
fox17.com

Video shows pastor tackle gunman to the ground inside Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News captures the chilling moments a man waves a gun over members of a Nashville church Sunday. Surveillance shows the man casually walking up to the altar and placing a book down on the podium before waving a gun over the crowd at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church. Fearful churchgoers can be seen scurrying and running out of the building, while others try to stay calm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Video shows Tennessee pastor tackling gunman to floor during church service

Surveillance video captured the moment a pastor took down a gun-wielding suspect to the floor in the middle of a church service, possibly saving the lives of his parishioners. Nashville police were called Sunday to the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church amid reports of an active shooter, Fox affiliate, WZTV reported. Video obtained by the news outlet shows the suspect, identified by police as Dezire Baganda, 26, sitting in front before he gets up and walks to the altar where the pastor was praying with several members.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pastor
BET

Pastor Heroically Disarms Man Who Pulled A Gun At His Tennessee Church

A Tennessee pastor is reflecting on his heroic actions following an alleged act of violence at his North Nashville church. On Sunday afternoon (November 7), authorities say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the front of Nashville Mission Pentecostal Church when he pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar where Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was praying along with several churchgoers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Judge orders man who pulled gun during Nashville church service to undergo mental evaluation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A judge moved the court case to next month for the man accused of pulling a gun out during a service at a North Nashville church on Sunday morning. Police said 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on Trinity Lane. When police said Baganda, with a firearm in hand, walked up to the altar where several parishioners and the pastor were praying.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl saves family by unlocking father’s phone using his face

A nine-year-old allegedly saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning after unlocking her father’s iPhone with his face to call 911. Jayline Barbosa Brandão told WFXT-TV that she was asleep when she heard her father calling for help and struggling to breathe last week.Her mother, meanwhile, was already unconscious after suspecting a migraine – and awoke in an ambulance after Jayline called 911. In total, five members of the family were reportedly taken to hospital. The nine-year-old held her father’s iPhone to his face to to unlock it – allowing her to phone for an ambulance, and save her family....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three teenagers in Texas dressed in KKK garb for Halloween before attacking a Black child with a Taser

Three teenagers in Texas allegedly dressed in costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes for Halloween and attacked a Black high school student with a taser gun.Matt Manning, the attorney for the victim, said the incident took place in the small town of Woodsboro in Texas on 31 October.Mr Manning, at a news conference on Wednesday, said his client was not seriously injured, adding there were five other victims of similar attacks. The identities of the victim and the perpetrators were withheld by the attorney because of their age.“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t be irritated by his crying, he’s just a baby”, Mother issues plea to person who abducted her 1-year-old son

Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy