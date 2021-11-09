Caught on cam: Man waves gun at church service, pastor responds

Surveillance video captured the moment a pastor took down a gun-wielding suspect to the floor in the middle of a church service, possibly saving the lives of his parishioners. Nashville police were called Sunday to the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church amid reports of an active shooter, Fox affiliate, WZTV reported. Video obtained by the news outlet shows the suspect, identified by police as Dezire Baganda, 26, sitting in front before he gets up and walks to the altar where the pastor was praying with several members.
