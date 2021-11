This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Global stocks and U.S. futures have been climbing throughout the morning to pull into positive territory. So far this quarter, strong earnings (and a healthy dash of company buybacks) are trumping investors' inflation and COVID concerns. That trend appears set to continue today ahead of the latest batch of corporate results from Doordash, Palantir and Coinbase.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO