CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fall into some great hiking, scenery

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall colors are running 1-2 weeks behind because of the warm weather that we had in...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Snow falls in the Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's that time of year again and snow is already starting to fall at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The National Weather Service reports about .7" of snow fell as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Views from LeConte Lodge show the area quickly transforming into a...
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

Still time to sneak in some fall outings

Our recent rainstorms reminded me of when I used to live in Mississippi (seems like 100 years ago). When it rains there, it comes in buckets. The area would get about 40 inches a year. When you’d step on bare ground you would sink up to your knees. Driving on muddy roads was worse than driving in the snow. I remember once getting stuck in the mud on a fishing trip after a surprise storm with my kids and having to hitchhike home. I left the fish we caught in the stranded car. By the time I returned the next day, the sun cranked the heat up to 85 degrees and my car stunk of dead fish well past their expiration date. The remains became food for the alligators and turtles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Virginia Connection Newspapers

The Great Falls 2021 Spooktacular Halloween

Halloween in the heart of Great Falls is best described as Spooktacular, a palooza of make-believe, treat bags, and skeletons. Held at the Great Falls Shopping Center and Village Green by Celebrate Great Falls on Sunday evening, Oct. 31, entire families dressed up for the event. They came from the local community like the Kracht family of Great Falls and surrounding areas such as the Hussey family of Fairfax and the Gorlick family of McLean.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Only In New Hampshire

Some Of The Most Incredible Natural Scenery In The East Can Be Viewed On This New Hampshire Train Ride

One of the best ways to see the landscape of New Hampshire is by getting out into that landscape. You can do that a number of ways, from hiking through your own backyard to taking a beautiful drive on a lazy Sunday. For those who want to take it up a notch, we recommend this […] The post Some Of The Most Incredible Natural Scenery In The East Can Be Viewed On This New Hampshire Train Ride appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Scenery
carrollcountycomet.com

Fall trail hike is announced

A walk featuring two archaeological discovery sites along the trails will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The walk will leave from the parking area at Blue Bridge, 100 yards west of Delphi’s Pizza Hut. The public is invited. Narrated by Lois Johnston, this easy level hike on stone trails will be two hours and will follow the visible […]
DELPHI, IN
Red Bluff Daily News

Guided hikes offered this fall at Dye Creek Preserve

Free guided day hikes at Dye Creek Preserve will be offered Nov. 14 and Dec. 11. While on State Route 99E south of Red Bluff, have you ever glanced at the foothills and canyons to the east and wondered what’s out there? One canyon in particular resembles Bidwell Park on a smaller and more intimate scale — the Dye Creek canyon, just east of Los Molinos.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Daily Evergreen

Emerald is a short walk for some great food

Have you been craving Chinese food but are tired of the long lines and the same old food of Panda Express in the CUB? Is your wallet looking empty after Halloween weekend?. Don’t worry, after purchasing my Halloween costume, I am in the same boat as you, so discovering the Emerald Chinese Restaurant came at a good time for all of us.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Deal: This Discounted Hiking Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. There may be no season more ideal for the outdoors than fall. From weekend hikes beyond the city to weekday commutes on foot, we find ourselves making excuses to spend more time outside, whether we’re chasing peak foliage or enjoying the final gasps of fair weather.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Evening Star

Hiking ACRES trails makes a perfect fall day

Nearly 40 years ago, I visited the rustic home of Tom and Jane Dustin on a cliff high above Cedar Creek in northern Allen County. I interviewed them about their efforts — ultimately successful — to have the lower stretch of Cedar Creek designated as Indiana’s first Natural, Scenic and Recreational River.
AUBURN, IN
WWLP 22News

Incorporate some festive fall foliage into your wardrobe

(Mass Appeal) – Fall in New England is absolutely amazing. The crisp air and beautiful colors make this one of the best places to live. If you ever wished there was someway you could hang on to fall then you’re in luck. Here to show you how is Malena Chipps, from FancyThatAntiques.com with some fall-themed ideas.
HOME & GARDEN
hamburgreporter.com

Fall is great time to plant shade trees

It’s not too late to plant some varieties of shade trees before winter sets in. Fall is an ideal time to plant new trees with mild temperatures and adequate ground moisture. “Properly planted trees will have a better opportunity for a long healthy life,” said Iowa DNR district forester Mark Vitosh. Improperly planted trees more easily succumb to wind and storms or may look otherwise healthy, but then suddenly die in just 20 years.
GARDENING
lakecountybanner.com

Best Ways To Embrace the Great Outdoors This Fall

Autumn is a delectable recipe to gobble up, with a distinctive beauty to entice the senses. There’s no better time of year to open up the door and explore the outside world. This season’s scenery is stunning to behold and sink your teeth into. Similar to what Sarah Addison Allen describes in her novel First Frost, it looks “like the world’s covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.”
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 3.5 to 4 hours. The hike will be at an easy/beginner friendly pace. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on meeting location and planned trails. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking.
HOBBIES
NWI.com

Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage

The trees are turning brilliant hues of red, orange, yellow and brown. Region residents and guests can visit many places across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs to take in the splendor of the fall foliage. The Indiana Dunes National Park encompasses 25 different sites across Lake, Porter and LaPorte...
RETAIL
gilavalleycentral.net

Next hike offers a window to fall colors

SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Hiking Club announced another hike is taking place this weekend. Saturday the club will participate in its annual Fall Colors Hike to Ash Creek in the Galiuro Mountains. The 3.7-mile hike features a trailhead elevation of 4,917 feet, with an elevation gain of 987 feet....
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Only In Mississippi

Take A Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Mississippi On The Red Bluff Trail

The Magnolia State is such a beautiful place. When visitors come for the first time, a common remark is “I didn’t realize Mississippi was so pretty!” If you’ve lived here for a while, you may have become accustomed to our lovely surroundings. If you find yourself needing a reminder that Mississippi is one of the […] The post Take A Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Mississippi On The Red Bluff Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Last-minute hikes with great views

Autumn is wrapping up in the Northland, with just a few leaves clinging to the trees and the sun into its low winter angle where it’s always in your eyes. Birdwatchers might catch a few stray fall migrants these days, but most of them have made their way to warmer climes. It was a weird fall for bird-watching around here since we didn’t get the usual swarm of dark-eyed juncos and palm warblers in October; in fact, I saw just a few juncos and exactly one palm warbler. I wonder where they all went!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy