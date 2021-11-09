Fall into some great hiking, scenery

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 3.5 to 4 hours. The hike will be at an easy/beginner friendly pace. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on meeting location and planned trails. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking.

