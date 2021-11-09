CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Cub Scout troop’s camping trailer stolen in Macoupin County

FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNRhk_0cr34wmp00

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Cub Scout troop in Brighton, Illinois needs help finding their stolen trailer.

The white trailer with the Godfrey troop name on the side was taken Friday at Miles Station Road. The Brighton Boy Scouts troop got the trailer from the Godfrey Pack but had not switched the decals.

The trailer was full of camping gear. A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the trailer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Brighton, IL
Brighton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Macoupin County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Macoupin County, IL
FOX2Now

Belleville man dies, another injured in Jersey County, Illinois crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A Belleville man died and a St. Louis man was injured in a crash Wednesday in Jersey County, Illinois. A truck pulling a semi-trailer and a car were both traveling northbound on US 67 approaching Ingham Lane Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. when the car “attempted to cut between [the truck] and a vehicle in the slow lane.”
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Firefighters called to a north St. Louis building fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Firefighters are in the 4100 block of Natural Bridge for a house fire. The two-story brick building was occupied and there is a report of a person trapped in the building. First responders are looking for more people. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Camping#Boy Scout#Cub Scout Troop
FOX 2

Pickup truck crashes head-on into a MetroBus in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A MetroBus was involved in a head-on crash early Friday morning in south St. Louis. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Police said a pickup truck driver ran a stop sign at Rogers Place and Arsenal Street near Tower Grove Park. The pickup truck hit a car turning at that intersection. Then it […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man damages 8 vehicles following release from Barnes-Jewish Hospital

ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody after damaging several cars outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The man, who had just been released from the hospital, smashed the windows of at least eight cars in the emergency room parking lot. “Can’t come to the hospital to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police: Missing Illinois 1-year-old could be in Missouri, mother found dead

WHEELING, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated for a missing one-year-old girl from Wheeling, Illinois. The vehicle it is believed she was traveling in was located in Missouri. Police said the department received a Missing Persons report around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after family members became concerned that Ja’nya Murphy, 21, had […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois mom found dead, 1-year-old daughter still missing

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing of a 21-year-old woman and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter. Family members became concerned earlier this week when Ja’nya Murphy hadn’t been to work and had not been in touch. Authorities...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Missouri’s popular deer hunting season opens this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The opening weekend for the portion of Missouri’s deer hunting season that allows rifles and other firearms starts on Saturday. The November portion of the season lasts until November 23. This weekend is considered the most popular for deer hunters. Hunters may begin a half-hour before sunrise and go one-half hour […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Mass car break-in trend hits Blues fans

ST. LOUIS – Multiple cars were found damaged or broken into after a recent blues home game. The Blues take on the Nashville Predators at home Thursday night. The break-ins nearby could certainly raise concerns for Blues fans going to the game. The incident near the Enterprise Center took place on October 28. We talked […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy