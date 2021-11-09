Cub Scout troop’s camping trailer stolen in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Cub Scout troop in Brighton, Illinois needs help finding their stolen trailer.

The white trailer with the Godfrey troop name on the side was taken Friday at Miles Station Road. The Brighton Boy Scouts troop got the trailer from the Godfrey Pack but had not switched the decals.

The trailer was full of camping gear. A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the trailer.

