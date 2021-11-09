Rep. Cori Bush defends her ‘no’ vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill
ST. LOUIS – “St. Louis has to come first for me.”
That is why US Congresswoman Cori Bush said she voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
She told the post-dispatch that she said the above quote to President Joe Biden directly before casting her 'no' vote.
Bush vowed not to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act without a vote on a separate $2 trillion Build Back Better proposal. That bill addresses universal pre-school, climate change, health care, and other progressive priorities. A vote on that measure could come next week.
Meanwhile, the infrastructure bill is headed to Biden’s desk.
