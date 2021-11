COLONIE — As Democrats cruised to victory across Albany County on election night, one municipality proved to be a major loss for the party: the town of Colonie. For 14 years, Democrats held control of the town’s top spot under the leadership of Paula Mahan. But recent elections became more challenging, and in the last town supervisor race, Mahan barely squeaked out 100 votes to defeat Republican George Scaringe out of more than 20,000 cast ballots. When the longtime incumbent decided not to run for re-election this year, she left the seat up for a competitive battle between Democrats and Republicans — and the latter ultimately won.

COLONIE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO