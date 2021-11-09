CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Sets Inaugural Lineup; Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’ Opens, Netflix’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Among Program – Full List

By Nancy Tartaglione
 4 days ago
The Red Sea International Film Festival has set the lineup for its inaugural edition which runs from December 6-15 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The roster includes 138 titles from 67 countries and will open with MGM’s Joe Wright-directed musical romance Cyrano . The film previously played Telluride and Rome among others and releases domestically on December 31. Among highlights are also Netflix’s Venice Film Festival drama The Lost Daughter . Closing the Red Sea Fest is the world premiere of Egyptian director Amr Salama’s Bara El Manhag .

Sixteen films will run in the competition which is focused on films from Asia, Africa and the Arab world (see full list below). They will vie for the Golden Yusr Award as well as in individual directing, acting and writing categories. Among the titles screening are Hany Abu-Assad ’s Huda’s Salon , Georgian Oscar submission Brighton 4th and Panah Panahi’s Hit The Road .

Kaleem Aftab, Director of International Programming for the fest, says, “Telling stories from fresh perspectives, the Red Sea Competition is both a celebration of the continued success of established filmmakers and exciting new work coming from emerging talent. The selection of films speaks to the continued strength of filmmaking, as well as pointing to where the future of the industry is headed.”

Alongside the Red Sea Competition, Red Carpet Galas and Special Presentations, the festival will host a range of cinema in the following sections: Festival Favourites, New Saudi/New Cinema, Red Sea Treasures, Red Sea Arab and International Spectacular, Red Sea Next Generation, Red Sea Immersive and Red Sea Episodic.

The Festival will be celebrating women and will honor Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui. Veteran Egyptian actress and singer Yousra will also deliver a masterclass while Catherine Deneuve is due to join the festival celebrations.

Discussions providing insight into their careers will be held by Haifaa Al-Mansour, Tunisian actress Hend Sabry and Franco-Argentinian director Gaspar Noé. The festival will further honor former French Culture Minister Jack Lang who is President of Paris’ Institut du Monde Arabe.

Among other films in the fest are Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Nabil Ayouch’s Casablanca Beats which premiered in Cannes.

The International Spectacular double gala presentation begins with Academy-Award winner Giuseppe Tornatore’s latest, Ennio , and Ana Lily Amirpour’s fantasy thriller Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon .

The Red Sea Souk, the festival’s industry market, will offer a program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. It will run from December 8-11, alongside the festival and features a masterclass with Chilean editor Andrea Chignoli and a panel with Palestinian filmmakers Hany Abu-Assad, Annemarie Jacir and Rashid Masharawi. The Souk will also showcase over 20 local and regional exhibiting companies including, buyers, sales agents, film commissions, distributors, and exhibitors. Immediately following the Souk, the festival will hold Talent Days, a two-day initiative designed to support the development of the next generation of Saudi filmmakers.

Mohammed Al-Turki, RedSeaIFF’s Chairman of the Committee says, “This is truly a landmark moment as we launch our first international Film Festival to celebrate original cinematic voices and showcase an extensive selection of films from around the world to local, regional and international audiences. The Festival will also serve as a launchpad for young Saudi and Arab talent, support the development of our flourishing industry, introduce international Festival guests to our vibrant creative scene and bring together the global film industry to network, share knowledge and forge partnerships. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Jeddah for a packed programme of screenings, events and much more.”

You can check out our deep dive interview with Red Sea Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra here .

Here’s the list of films announced today:

RED SEA COMPETITION
Communion, dir: Nejib Belkadhi
Paka (River Of Blood), dir: Nithin Lukose
Huda’s Salon, dir: Hany Abu-Assad
Soula, dir: Salah Issaad
Europa, dir: Haider Rashid
Brighton 4th, dir: Levan Koguashvili
Yuni, dir: Kamila Andini
Saloum, dir: Jean Luc Herbulot
Rupture, dir: Hamzah Jamjoom
Rehana Maryam Noor, dir: Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Hit The Road, dir: Panah Panahi
Life Suits Me Well, dir: Al Hadi Ulad-Mohand
Neighbours, dir: Mano Khalil
Farha, dir: Darin J Sallam
Sharaf, dir: Samir Nasr
The Alleys, dir: Bassel Ghandour

RED SEA SHORT COMPETITION
Carnivorous Bean Sprout, dir: Sae-Rom Seo
Anxious Body, dir: Yoriko Mizushiri
Seeking Aline, dir: Rokhaya Marieme Balde
New Abnormal, dir: Sorayos Prapapan
Astel, dir: Ramata-Soulaye Sy
All The Crows In The World, dir: Yi Tang
I Am Innocent, dir: Malak Quota
Number 26, dir: Gvantsa Meparishvili
Children’s Game, dir: Rim Mejdi
By The Sea, dir: Wissam Jafar
Space Woman, dir: Hadi Mousally
From The Mountain, dir: Faisal Attrache
Last Day Of Sun, dir: Kays Mejri
Lovesick In The West Bank; dir: Said Zagha
The Pyramid, dir: Mohamed Ghazala
Zawal, dir: Mujtaba Saeed
What Remained, dir: Rogina Bassaly
Tala’vision, dir: Murad Abu Eisheh

Deadline

Roadside Attractions And Vertical Entertainment Acquire John Michael McDonagh Film ‘The Forgiven’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have co-acquired North American rights to The Forgiven, a starry thriller written and directed by John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary), which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Roadside will release the film in theaters next spring, with Vertical handling its digital rollout. The Forgiven is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. It centers on wealthy Londoners David (Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain), who are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy, after speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party. Arriving...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Stiller To Direct & Star With Cate Blanchett In ‘The Champions’ For New Republic Pictures, ITV Studios America & Dirty Films

ITV Studios America, New Republic Pictures and Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films have teamed up to adapt The Champions, the 1960s British TV series from Dennis Spooner. 2x Oscar winner Blanchett will star alongside Primetime Emmy winner Ben Stiller, who is set to direct and produce the adaptation through his Red Hour Productions. The adaptation of The Champions is being set as a feature. In The Champions, a plane carrying three UN agents crashes in the Himalayas. The agents aboard are rescued by an advanced civilization secretly living in Tibet who grant them enhanced intellectual and physical abilities. When the agents return to...
MOVIES
Deadline

What Can People Expect From Saudi Arabia’s First Ever Film Festival? Red Sea Chief Shivani Pandya Malhotra Talks Growth, Censorship & U.S. Studio Appetite

EXCLUSIVE: Few recent festival launches have garnered as much chatter as the Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival. Film festivals are largely seen as liberal spaces, but Saudi Arabia is among the more culturally conservative and politically repressive countries on earth. So how do these two truths marry up? On the eve of the event’s lineup announcement, we checked in with festival managing director Shivani Pandya Malhotra to talk about the challenges and opportunities that come with hosting a global event in the controversial state. The former Dubai Film Festival MD had been set to oversee the festival’s...
WORLD
imdb.com

Red Notice review – Netflix’s biggest film to date offers little reward

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and a spectacularly annoying Ryan Reynolds quip, steal and double-cross in a disposable, and ludicrously expensive, action comedy. One of the supposed beauties of Netflix, and all other streamers with access to such vast resources, is that without the panicked need for box office success, there’s a certain freedom that’s then afforded. The risks that might be deemed too precarious in the global marketplace (Too original? Too adult? Too gay?) are no longer of such prioritised concern and thus big budgets can be allocated to biggish bets. It’s why Netflix was confident to take on Martin Scorsese’s $160m crime saga The Irishman after Paramount deemed it too expensive and why the streamer also spent $70m to kick off the Old Guard franchise with a diverse cast and a central, uncensored queer romance. Both paid off (the films rank among the streamer’s.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Nabil Ayouch
Person
Giuseppe Tornatore
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Hend Sabry
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Is Expanding Its Appeal to Japanese Filmmakers, Says Sakamoto Kaata (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix aims to increase its appeal to Japanese filmmakers as the streaming giant engineers a pivot towards local production and feature movies, in particular. Theatrical releases of Netflix’ Japanese films are among the options. The company’s initiative was this week highlighted by the signing of iconic “Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu to direct a big budget feature for the streamer as well as a series on which Kore-eda will be showrunner and co-director. Titles were not announced in either case. “We have only announced Kore-eda at the moment, but we are already developing things with a lot of great creators, legendary filmmakers and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival: Kosovo’s ‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Wins Top Prize

Kosovo filmmaker Kaltrina Krasniqi’s semi-autobiographical drama Vera Dreams of the Sea won the Tokyo International Film Festival’s Grand Prix Monday night at a virtual ceremony streamed from the Japanese capital. Loosely based on the real-life experiences of the filmmaker’s mother, the film follows a sign-language interpreter who is forced to battle the patriarchy for her inheritance after her husband dies by suicide. “When I got the news this morning that the film has been awarded Tokyo’s Grand Prix, I was screaming, laughing and crying from the joy,” said Krasniqi, noting that Vera Dreams of the Sea was Kosovo’s first film to ever...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
MOVIES
#Cannes Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Mgm#Egyptian#Arab#The Golden Yusr Award#Georgian#The Red Sea Competition#Red Carpet Galas#Special Presentations#New Saudi#Red Sea Treasures#Saudi
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils Debut Spanish Original; Sets ‘Wedding Season’ Cast

Disney+ has unveiled its debut Spanish original series, set casts for upcoming romantic thriller Wedding Season / live action adventure Nautilus and acquired Fremantle dystopian drama Anna. Created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi, Balenciaga (working title) will tell the story of a man who dares to defy his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business, he goes on to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time. The six-part show from Moriarti Produkzioak and Irusoin marks...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Disney+’s ‘Cars’ Series Gets Title, ‘Tiana’ Enlists Stella Meghie As Writer/Director; First-Look Images Released

Disney+ Day brought about news about the streaming platform’s upcoming slate of new programming. Among the slew of announcements were updates on the upcoming Cars series and The Princess and the Frog offshoot Tiana. Disney+, with the help of Larry the Cable Guy, unveiled the title for its previously untiled Pixar series inspired by the world of Cars. Now titled Cars on the Road, it will will feature Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) and Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) on family-friendly cross-country road trip. The series is set to begin streaming in 2022. See the newly unveiled concept art and logo below. Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021 Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind. View the first-look concept art here.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

Disney+ Confirms Movies Heading To Star Internationally In 2022: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining ‘Rosaline’, Action Pic ‘The Princess’ & Thriller ‘No Exit’

As part of today’s Disney+ Day, the company has unveiled its slate of 20th Century Studios movies coming to its international channel Star in 2022. The projects will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America. Rosaline is a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the classic love story now told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who in the film is Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and is directed by Karen Maine. It will premiere on an unspecified date in 2022. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. It stars Joey King as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, which will premiere in summer 2022. Finally, No Exit is a suspense-thriller following Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. It will premiere in 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Predator’ Prequel Gets Title & Sets Summer 2022 Release

On Disney+ Day, the studio announced that its new Predator movie is set to drop in summer 2022, and will be titled Prey. For some time, the pic was shot under the title Skulls. Prey will debut on Disney+ sister streaming service Hulu. Deadline first told you about the project a year ago, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg directing. On Friday, we learned the plot line with the pic set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. The script was written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Prey aka Skulls wrapped on September 12 in Calgary as revealed by the pic’s DP Jeff Cutter on Instagram. The Predator movies through six films, including two Alien vs. Predator movies, have grossed $750.8 million at the global box office. Few projects announced in the Disney+ sizzle reel yesterday had hard 2022 drop dates. There is a still from the movie and a logo which will be dropped later this morning and we’ll update you then. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cutter (@jeff_cutter)
MOVIES
Deadline

Andy Palmer To Helm ‘When They Come For Me’; Matthew Fifer Wraps On Shudder’s ‘Treatment’; SFFilm Honorees; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Buffalo 8, Mutiny, More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook, The Funhouse Massacre) has signed on to direct When They Come For Me as his next film, after wrapping production on the comedy The Re-Education of Molly Singer, starring Britt Robertson, Nico Santos, Jaime Pressley and Holland Roden. The thriller from Citizen Skull Productions tells the story of six trapped locals during a lightning storm at Stonehenge that creates an electrical dome, where survival means fighting off ancient souls trying to take over their bodies. German actors Werner Daehn and Adrienne McQueen are attached to star in the pic, which will shoot next year in Europe. Patricia...
MOVIES
Deadline

Horror-Comedy ‘Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break’ Lands U.S.-UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based distribution company Alarm Pictures has acquired U.S. and UK rights to horror-comedy Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break. The black comedy, directed by In The Earth DoP Nick Gillespie, made its world premiere at SXSW where it won a Special Jury Award, and also screened in competition at Fantasia and Toronto After Dark Film Festival where it won seven awards including Best Film, Audience Award, Best Comedy and Best Screenplay. Starring are Tom Meeten (Paddington) as Paul Dood, Katherine Parkinson (The It Crowd), Kris Marshall (Love Actually), Alice Lowe (Hot Fuzz), Pippa Haywood (Bridgerton), Steve Oram (Paddington), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life),...
MOVIES
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Eyes $27M+ Second Weekend; ‘Clifford’ Woofs $20M 5-Day: Is Theatrical Hybrid Model Really The Answer For Family Movies?

Saturday AM Update: Despite the worst reviews ever for a Marvel movie, and a B CinemaScore, the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Eternals didn’t implode, now on track to be down -62%, which is on the high end of where we were expecting it, with $27.4M. The pic made $7.8M yesterday, -75%. Through ten days, the Chloe Zhao-directed movie will stand at an estimated $118.7M. Meanwhile, Paramount/eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, looks to clear $20M in five days, which bests the $15M-$17M the studio was eyeing, and that’s with the movie on Paramount+. The 3-day on the Walt Becker directed kids film is $14.5M...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Limitless,’ ‘Welcome To Earth’ Trailers: Nat’ Geo Brings Out The Big Guns In The Form Of Chris Hemsworth & Will Smith For Disney+ Day

Death is a common theme, it seems, in each of the six-part limited documentary series National Geographic previewed at Disney+ Day. “There is a real risk you could die,” one expert tells Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for the actor’s sojourn into biohacking and self discovery, Limitless. The series follows Hemsworth’s mission to discover how we can live healthier, smarter and longer lives. (It seems that search potentially involves death, too.) Hemsworth aims to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life. The trailer opens with Hemsworth dangling on a rope...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Ends First Week With $91M+; ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Fetches $5.6M Through Two Days

Friday AM Update: Disney’s Eternals led the Veterans Day box office with a $6.3M take, the highest haul during its weekdays, +47% from Wednesday and sending its first week tally to $91.3M. As we mentioned the Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek ensemble is expected to maintain its lock on first place in its second weekend, earning $25M-$28.5M. Other movies also saw boosts in the top 10 with close to half of all K-12 schools being off for the holiday. Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog rose 43% yesterday over its opening day Wednesday with $3.28M at 3,407 theaters in 2nd...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

