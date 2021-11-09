Cloudy and breezy with evening showers on Wednesday

Today was about 10 degrees cooler then the past few days with a high of 57, but that is normal for this time of year. It was a nice day with the sun and a light breeze. Tonight is clear and calm with a low of 40 in Milwaukee to 30 and frosty inland. Wednesday is the transition day with increasing clouds and a SE breeze to 20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers will arrive later in the evening.

Rain and gusty winds are likely Wednesday night into midday Thursday. The afternoon will have a few showers with westerly winds gusting to 40 mph and temps falling from the low 50s into the 40s. Friday is near 40 with scattered rain/snow showers and wind chills in the upper 20s. Saturday is windy and near 40 with flurries, and Sunday will have scattered snow showers with temps in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear and frosty

Low: 40 Lakefront...32 Inland

Wind: Calm



WEDNES: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. Showers by evening

High: 56

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Rain likely in morning, otherwise cloudy and windy

High: 53...falling into 40s by afternoon

Wind: WSW 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cold and windy with a light wintry mix

High: 40

Wind: W 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries

High: 40

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers

High: 38

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

