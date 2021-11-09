CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' Campbell chief among '21 breakout defensive stars

By AP
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbHQ5_0cr34W2300

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling stood together on the sideline last month at Cincinnati admiring the work of De'Vondre Campbell.

The Packers' new inside linebacker had nine tackles, broke up a pass and snared another that day, helping Green Bay edge the Bengals.

“We just said, ‘How in the hell was this guy on the street?’” Rodgers recounted. “It’s a great pickup by our personnel folks. He can run, he’s a great tackler, he’s around the ball all the time, he’s a great locker room guy. I mean, it’s baffling to me.”

When Packers GM Brian Gutekunst signed the sixth-year pro to a one-year, $2 million contract in June, it appeared a minor move even though Campbell had 70 starts in four solid but unspectacular seasons with the Falcons and one with the Cardinals.

Instead, he has become a key reason for Green Bay's 7-2 start, one of the league's best bargains and, at age 28, the top defensive breakout in 2021.

Campbell has a team-high 82 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. He has played at a Pro Bowl level and given the Packers the dynamic inside linebacker they’ve lacked in recent seasons, while helping the defense withstand injuries to pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“That’s a guy we’re really lucky to have," Rodgers said.

And really, most anyone could have had him.

“I definitely had other offers but I wanted to be a part of a winning organization and be able to showcase what I can do," Campbell said recently. “I always knew what I was capable of, but I just wanted to come to where I had a great opportunity to win.”

The icing for Campbell was reuniting with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was in his final years as the Falcons quarterbacks coach in Campbell's rookie season in Atlanta in 2016.

Campbell, who started in Super Bowl 51 against New England and had four tackles, earned his first NFC defensive player of the month honor in October when he had 45 tackles, forced two fumbles, broke up two passes, intercepted one and had a sack.

He had seven tackles in Green Bay's 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Sunday, when the Packers' patchwork defense held Patrick Mahomes to 166 yards through the air and the Chiefs to 234 yards, the lowest output in Mahomes' career.

Maybe it shouldn't surprise anyone that Campbell is breaking out at the rather ripe football age of 28. He didn't play football until his sophomore year of high school and his lone scholarship offer came from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he was teammates with Cordarrelle Patterson. He transferred to Minnesota after one season and the Falcons selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Chiefs#American Football#Gm#Cardinals#Green Bay#Falcons
packerstalk.com

Packers Players Who Need Breakout Performances Versus Chiefs

The Packers notched win number seven in dramatic fashion, beating the Cardinals with a game sealing interception. Given all the key pieces that the Packers were missing for the game, this was the most impressive win of the 2021 season and even might have been the most impressive performance of Matt LeFleur’s tenure as Head Coach. The road forward doesn’t get any easier, as the Packers head into Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champion. While the Chiefs have looked disjointed at times so far in 2021, make no mistake, this is an extremely talented and dangerous team. For the Packers to continue their win streak and get to win number eight, they will need some breakout performances at positions that will be challenged from the first snap to the last.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

New Chiefs defensive end could play this weekend against Packers

Melvin Ingram moved from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs just yesterday, but he may already be good to go for head coach Andy Reid this upcoming weekend. “We’ve competed against him a number of times,” Reid said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s getting older but we brought him up in the offseason. We felt he’d be a nice addition to the room.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Play ‘Championship-Level’ Defense vs. Chiefs

When the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, backup quarterback Matt Moore had five completions of longer than 20 yards against Mike Pettine’s defense. On Sunday, former MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes had just one completion of longer than 20 yards against Joe Barry’s defense. It wasn’t...
NFL
USA Today

Fantasy preview: How will Chiefs' stars perform against Packers?

In advance of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Green Bay Packers game, Chiefs Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Kansas City players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. This game draws tremendous interest, but mainly because either the Kansas City Chiefs‘ inexplicable decline becomes official, or they turn...
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy