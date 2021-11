Good news for fans of the tiny Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, as it has been announced that the v3dv Mesa driver has hit Vulkan 1.1 conformance officially now. Shared on the Raspberry Pi website, with a post from Igalia’s Iago Toral they mention that it's been almost a year since the driver officially hit Vulkan 1.0 so it's great to see it continue to advance. In the post they noted that all the required changes are already merged in the upstream Mesa project. This means it will be available officially with the next major Mesa release later this year (Mesa 21.3).

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO