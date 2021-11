Paul Scholes tore into Paul Pogba on Wednesday night after the Manchester United midfielder’s performance against Atalanta in the Champions League, saying the Frenchman needs to be “babysat” and does “stupid things” on the ball.Pogba was back in the United team amid a three-game suspension in domestic competition following a straight red card earned in the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool.But he struggled to make an impact on the game playing and gave the ball away on several occasions, before being substituted in the second half as United chased an equaliser – delivered in the dying minutes by Cristiano Ronaldo.Despite earning...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO