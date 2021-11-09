‘Let’s Go Brandon’ rally scheduled in Vermont this weekend

Paul Dame in 2018. File photo by Bob LoCicero/VTDigger

Paul Dame, the newly elected chair of Vermont’s Republican party, announced the first event under his leadership: a “Let’s Go Brandon” rally this weekend in his hometown of Brandon, Vermont.

The phrase, “Let’s Go Brandon,” has become a sort of nationwide inside joke among Republicans over the past month.

The phrase started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing 28-year-old driver Brandon Brown after his win, when many in the stands broke into a chant : “Fuck Joe Biden!”

However, in the broadcast Stavast said, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go Brandon.’”

It’s unclear whether Stavast intentionally tried to change the crowd’s statement or misheard what they were saying.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican from South Carolina, recently wore a “Let’s go Brandon” mask on the House floor. Ted Cruz posted a photo from the World Series of himself posing with a “Let’s go Brandon” sign Oct. 28.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about it in a speech last week , using it to criticize journalists: “This chant I think has taken on a life of its own because it exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters and what they do everyday,” DeSantis said. “They try to lie.”

In an interview with VTDigger, Dame echoed this sentiment, saying he believes the phrase has changed over time and is now less of a critique of the Biden administration and more so a critique of journalists.

“The reason it’s had staying power is conservatives see the media sort of doctoring up, or sort of beautifying, unflattering things about the president,” Dame said.

Dame, who served one term in the Vermont House of Representatives, was elected Saturday at the GOP’s reorganization meeting . He replaced Deb Billado, who was an ardent backer of the former president.

Dame has described himself as “not a Trump supporter.”

“I think part of what I’m trying to say with this is that even if you didn’t support Trump, it’s OK if you don’t like Biden,” Dame said. Those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Dame said his broader plan for party leadership is to rally Vermont Republicans around national issues, with this event as one example of that.

“Most people aren’t looking at the state budget,” Dame said. “They’re following what’s happening nationally.”

When Dame spoke with VTDigger on Monday afternoon, he said he did not have any other speakers lined up for the rally, which is scheduled for Nov. 13 on Park Street in Brandon. He said he planned for the event to mostly consist of a “sign wave” and merchandise distribution, and then wants to speak to attendees.

The Vermont GOP is selling “Let’s Go Brandon” hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers, with a yet-undecided portion of the proceeds going to the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf.

“It was about taking something very negative and very vulgar, and turning it into something that can be positive,” Dame said. He came up with the idea and began pitching it to other party members weeks ago, before he was elected chair, he said. The event’s ticketing page encourages attendees to stick around after the event and have dinner at one of Brandon’s local restaurants.

“Brandon’s public spaces have hosted diverse groups of individuals coming together to make their voices heard on matters of importance to them. The Town’s role is to facilitate the safe use of public property by interested persons,” Brandon Selectboard Chair Seth Hopkins wrote in an email to VTDigger on Monday. “We do not take positions on the content of free speech at such events.”

Gov. Phil Scott had no involvement in planning the event and will not attend, spokesperson Jason Maulucci said.

“The Governor had no knowledge of the event before it was announced, and of course will not be participating,” Maulucci wrote in an email to VTDigger. “He has repeatedly called for less divisiveness in our politics and the need for leaders to treat each other respectfully, even when there are genuine policy disagreements.”

Dame said he had ordered 30 shirts and 30 hats from the manufacturer in preparation for the rally. He does not expect a large crowd.

“If we had 20 or 30 people, I’d be happy with that,” Dame said.

