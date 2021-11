It was clear entering this season that Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton was one of the coaches on the hot seat. And, in the midst of an organizational sexual abuse investigation that sent GM Stan Bowman packing his bags and leaving, the heat on Colliton increased every day – until Saturday, when the team fired Collition and decided to go, on an interim basis, with former NHLer Derek King as their bench boss.

