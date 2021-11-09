New Ulm Teacher Accused Of Attacking Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley school bus driver faces an assault charge after he allegedly attacked a 12-year-old student Tuesday morning.
Paul Martin, 72, of Ham Lake faces one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault, according to Anoka County court documents.
Paul Martin (credit: Anoka County)
The complaint says the incident occurred in the Fridley High School parking lot after the bus driver, identified as Martin, dropped students off around 7:45 a.m. Police responded to the scene after a school official reported the assault.
The school camera system recorded the incident, the complaint said. In the video, Martin can be seen running off the bus,...
