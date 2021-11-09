Two Charged In Dakota County Murder

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the murders of a Rosedale father and son who were shot dead inside their home last month, authorities said Friday. Ameer Gittens, 24, and Derrick Jamison, 25, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Christopher Walker, 55, and his 24-year-old son, Justin, Baltimore County Police said. About 9 p.m. Oct. 11, the Walkers were found shot to death inside their home on Plainview Road in Rosedale, police previously reported. It’s unclear what led police to Gittens and Jamison. No information about a motive in the case has been released. Court records show Jamison was taken into custody Friday, a day after Gittens’ arrest. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center while they await court proceedings in the case.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO