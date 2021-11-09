Two Charged In Dakota County Murder

Two people are facing several felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting that occurred in Cattaraugus County last weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday shortly after 10:15 AM in the City of Salamanca, where 29-year-old Patrick McVinney, Jr. of Olean and 34-year-old Joelle Cooper of Salamanca were each charged with two counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder, one count of 1st-degree criminal use of a firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment, and one count of tampering with evidence. Salamanca Police say several shots were fired during the incident, which left one man injured. McVinney and Cooper were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail, pending further court proceedings on Friday. Salamanca Police were assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Olean Police, and State Police.
Comments / 0