Developer Familiarity is Key to Digital Success

It is interesting to consider DevOps from the storage perspective. DevOps in general—and specifically newer development and deployment models—tried to pretend that long-term storage was not a necessary component of software delivery. In short, it appears that because there wasn’t a good answer to long-term state in stateless development models, the storage and databases that used state were hand-waved away. Which, of course, failed. Container deployment models did the same thing and failed just as miserably. Oh, containers didn’t fail, but the attempt to ignore persistent storage did; from the very beginning, it was clear that was going to happen. We were doing early container implementations and working through how to ensure that containers ABC had access to the same shared storage. That need never went away and was never going to. Apps can run without persistence, but business doesn’t run without persistent data.

