Former Univ. of Mississippi student among 8 killed at Astroworld Concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A former University of Mississippi student was among those killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston last weekend.

Madison Dubiski, 23, attended the University of Mississippi during the 2016-2017 school year.

She’s from the Houston area and was a cheerleader at her high school and was working at an advertising agency in Houston.



Madison is one of eight people killed during the crowd surge at the Travis Scott concert.

She was attending the concert with her younger brother, but the two were pulled apart in the crowd.

The Houston Chronicle reports that it was the last time her brother saw her.

The University of Mississippi said in a statement that they were very saddened by the news.

Madison is the last of the victims to be identified.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Nearly all of them were students.

Travis Scott has promised to pay for the funerals of all the victims and he says he’s cooperating with the investigation.

