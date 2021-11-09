CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

HEADLINES: Racial slur in Yorktown, funeral plans for homicide victims, body of missing man recovered

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5gwj_0cr31ZVB00

Here are some stories make headlines across the Hudson Valley.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is responding after racial slurs were made against a fellow councilman. In a post on Facebook, Slater identifies the alleged attacker as Tom Pomposello -- who has now resigned from his position with the Yorktown Republican Town Committee. The incident happened on election night. Reports say Pomposello called Councilman Vishnu Patel the "n" word - among other things -- during a victory party. Slater says racism will not be tolerated.

A wake and funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Flower Funeral Home on Yonkers Avenue for the Yonkers mother and daughter fatally stabbed last week in their home. Isabella Triano-Carpio, 70, and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller were discovered last Monday in their Shipman Avenue home after they had not been seen for several days. Luis Ramos, 27, of Yonkers, was arrested in Arizona. He is awaiting extradition back to New York.

Police in Orangetown say the body of Richard Kendall was found Monday afternoon in Hook Mountain State Park.

As News 12 has reported, Kendall had gone missing from Nyack after being last seen in the Pizza Bistro on South Broadway. Police say they are still investigating Kendall's cause of death.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yonkers#Bistro#Racial Slur#Yorktown#Facebook#The Flower Funeral Home#News 12
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy