HEADLINES: Racial slur in Yorktown, funeral plans for homicide victims, body of missing man recovered

Here are some stories make headlines across the Hudson Valley.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is responding after racial slurs were made against a fellow councilman. In a post on Facebook, Slater identifies the alleged attacker as Tom Pomposello -- who has now resigned from his position with the Yorktown Republican Town Committee. The incident happened on election night. Reports say Pomposello called Councilman Vishnu Patel the "n" word - among other things -- during a victory party. Slater says racism will not be tolerated.

A wake and funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Flower Funeral Home on Yonkers Avenue for the Yonkers mother and daughter fatally stabbed last week in their home. Isabella Triano-Carpio, 70, and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller were discovered last Monday in their Shipman Avenue home after they had not been seen for several days. Luis Ramos, 27, of Yonkers, was arrested in Arizona. He is awaiting extradition back to New York.

Police in Orangetown say the body of Richard Kendall was found Monday afternoon in Hook Mountain State Park.

As News 12 has reported, Kendall had gone missing from Nyack after being last seen in the Pizza Bistro on South Broadway. Police say they are still investigating Kendall's cause of death.