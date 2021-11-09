CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott Astroworld incident: What the Kardashians and Jenners have said about the concert deaths

By Furvah Shah
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Sw0B_0cr31SK600

The Kardashians and Jenners have said they are “in shock” and “heartbroken” about the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Friday.

The famous family have paid tribute to victims of the tragedy and shared messages of support to Scott, who is in a long-term relationship with Kylie Jenner and father to their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories, saying: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

The 23-year-old beauty mogul, who is expecting her second child with Travis, faced heavy criticism for posting a video from the festival where a flashing ambulance can be seen in the packed group.

She added: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiAVD_0cr31SK600

Kim Kardashian , meanwhile, posted a tribute on Twitter, saying: “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

The 41-year-old continued: “We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Model Kendall Jenner , 26, also took to her Instagram stories to share a statement on the tragedy. She said: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld.

“I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” she continued. “Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xak9H_0cr31SK600

Travis himself also addressed the tragedy on his Instagram stories. The 30-year-old rapper said: “I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always really wanna leave them with a positive experience. Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I’d stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

On Friday, eight people aged between 14 to 27 died and hundreds more were injured Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

At least 14 lawsuits have since been filed against Travis and Astroworld organisers, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Indy100

118K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy