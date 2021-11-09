Travis Scott Astroworld incident: What the Kardashians and Jenners have said about the concert deaths

The Kardashians and Jenners have said they are “in shock” and “heartbroken” about the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Friday.

The famous family have paid tribute to victims of the tragedy and shared messages of support to Scott, who is in a long-term relationship with Kylie Jenner and father to their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories, saying: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

The 23-year-old beauty mogul, who is expecting her second child with Travis, faced heavy criticism for posting a video from the festival where a flashing ambulance can be seen in the packed group.

She added: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kim Kardashian , meanwhile, posted a tribute on Twitter, saying: “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

The 41-year-old continued: “We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Model Kendall Jenner , 26, also took to her Instagram stories to share a statement on the tragedy. She said: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld.

“I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” she continued. “Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”

Travis himself also addressed the tragedy on his Instagram stories. The 30-year-old rapper said: “I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always really wanna leave them with a positive experience. Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I’d stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

On Friday, eight people aged between 14 to 27 died and hundreds more were injured Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

At least 14 lawsuits have since been filed against Travis and Astroworld organisers, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.