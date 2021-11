CloudCoin is hoping to be in more than 40,000 ATMs worldwide by the year-end and its liquidity problem is expected to end very soon, its founder and CEO Sean Worthington said. In an exclusive interview to International Business Times, Worthington said: "We are supposed to start our development of elements next week. And when we do it should only take a couple of weeks to do and there might be some other things that need to happen on the machines, but so I'm hoping that by the end of the year, we will be in ATMs all over the world."

