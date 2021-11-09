Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported its third quarter 2021 financial results along with a general business update. “We’ve been relentless in our efforts to launch our innovative medicines onto regulatory pathways here in the United States. The submission of COVAXIN for Emergency Use Authorization for pediatrics is another example of Ocugen contributing to public health efforts to curb the pandemic, giving parents another option for protecting their children. Two Investigational New Drug submissions within a span of two weeks is a phenomenal achievement resulting from the work of international teams aligned around serving people with serious diseases. Our capabilities in the areas of R&D, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercial continue to expand with our workforce nearly doubling since the last quarter to deliver for the future. I’m really proud of the teams for their commitment to meeting our mission,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

