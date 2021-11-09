CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Turmoil in Belarus Is Spilling Over Its Borders: QuickTake

By Jake Rudnitsky, Aliaksandr Kudrytski
Washington Post
 4 days ago

He may be a throwback to a different era, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a man with staying power who has become a problem for Europe on its eastern flank. The autocrat branded the continent’s “last dictator” has led the former Soviet state for almost three decades. His claim to...

