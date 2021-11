To the editor -- Kudos to Julie Montgomery for her letter on Oct. 30 for voicing many of my thoughts regarding COVID vaccinations. My medical choices are just that: mine. My medical choices are private and should remain between me and my doctor. If I am vaccinated, I can still get and pass COVID. If I am not vaccinated, I can still get and pass COVID. In fact, if I am vaccinated and get COVID the symptoms will be less and therefore I may be more likely to be out in public infecting more people.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO